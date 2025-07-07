Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven: July 12, 2025

July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After battling back from behind to earn a 1-1 draw vs. Birmingham Legion FC, Rhode Island FC will hit the road for just the second time since the beginning of June when it heads to Michael A. Carroll Stadium to take on Indy Eleven. The trip to Indianapolis will be Rhode Island FC's first since the beginning of its inaugural playoff run in 2024, where it came away with a 3-2 win that kicked started its historic run to the USL Championship final. Now, Rhode Island FC will look to add to its dramatic history vs. Indy Eleven and string together back-to-back regular-season results for the first time since late May as the second half of the 2025 USL Championship season gets underway. Ahead of an important matchup in Indy, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, July 12

Kickoff | 7:00 p.m. ET

Location | Centreville Bank Stadium - Pawtucket, R.I.

Broadcast | NESN+, ESPN+

Radio | 790 The Score (790 AM)

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Game Hashtag | #INDvRI

Last Meeting | Nov. 3, 2024: IND 2-3 RI - Indianapolis, Ind.

INDY ELEVEN

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 0-Hunter Sulte, 23-Reice Charles-Cook, 44-Ryan Hunsucker

DEFENDERS (9): 2-Josh O'Brien, 3-Pat Hogan, 4-Finn McRobb, 16-Aedan Stanley, 27-Bruno Rendon, 30-Ben Ofeimu, 33-Hayden White, 41-James Musa, 55-Maverick McCoy

MIDFIELDERS (7): 5-James Murphy, 6-Cam Lindley, 8-Jack Blake, 14-Aodhan Quinn, 17-Logan Neidlinger, 21-Oliver Brynéus, 32-Brem Soumaoro

FORWARDS (5): 9-Romario Williams, 18-Elliot Collier, 19-Edward Kizza, 22-Elvis Amoh, 99-Maalique Foster

Heating Up

After a slow start to the season, Indy Eleven has started to find its form at just the right time. Despite recently dropping back-to-back league contests for the first time all season, Indy Eleven returned to the win column in emphatic fashion last time out, dispatching Monterey Bay FC 3-0 in front of its home fans. The win was the club's largest of the regular season and second-highest attacking output of the year, behind only its four-goal output in a dramatic 4-4 draw vs. Hartford Athletic on May 28. Although Indy has conceded 24 goals through 14 games, which is the second-highest total in the USL Championship, its 3-0 win marked its third shutout of the season, all of which have come in its last five league games dating back to June 4. Additionally, three of the club's four total wins have all been earned in the club's last five games. The win last weekend marked a return to the win column that helped Indy move from 9th to 7th place in the Eastern Conference standings, leapfrogging Rhode Island FC and making its highest push into the playoff places since mid-May.

High-Octane Attack

Among a high-powered Indy Eleven attack that boasts the fourth-most goals in the USL Championship (24), three players stand ahead of the pack: Jack Blake, Elvis Amoh and Aodhan Quinn. The trio are responsible for a combined 11 goals and nine assists this season. Blake leads the charge with four goals and four assists, while Amoh's four goals tie Blake for the team scoring lead. Quinn lags behind the pair with three goals, but leads Indy Eleven with five assists. Blake and Quinn each scored a goal in the 3-0 win over Monterey Bay. Blake first provided Quinn with the assists for the opening goal just seven minutes into the game before adding an insurance goal in the second half to double Indy's advantage. The goal and assist brought Blake's total to six goal contributions (3 goals/3 assists) in his last six games, including a goal and two assists in his last two. In total, Indy has been shut out just once this season, scoring in 13 of its 14 games, which is the second-highest total in the league behind only Louisville City FC, who has scored in 15 of its 16 games this season.

Super-Sub Romario

Coming off the bench with a 2-0 cushion, veteran striker Romario Williams put Indy's depth on full display on Saturday, scoring the club's third goal of the night just three minutes after entering the game. Williams, a nine-year USL Championship veteran, has scored all three of his goals this season as a substitute. In total, Indy Eleven's substitutes have produced five goals off the bench, which is the second-highest total in the USL Championship behind only Louisville City FC (7 substitute goals). Ten total players have found the back of the net at least once for an Indy side that has shown valuable depth this season, with six of those players scoring multiple goals.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Jackson Lee, 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (7): 4-Hugo Bacharach, 6-Aimé Mabika, 14-Rio Hope-Gund, 15-Frank Nodarse, 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 5-Grant Stoneman, 24-Karifa Yao, 16-Cole Dewhurst

MIDFIELDERS (10): 80-Isaac Angking, 18-Joe Brito, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 8-Taimu Okiyoshi, 21-Maxi Rodriguez, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 19-Kevin Vang, 23-Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 9-JJ Williams

Fuson Finding Form

Noah Fuson was the hero for Rhode Island FC on Saturday night, pulling the Ocean State club level at home with just minutes to play in the first half after RIFC went down 1-0 earlier in the game. His goal, which is one of four finalists for the USL Championship Week 18 Goal of the Week, was his third goal in all competitions in 2025, and his second in as many games. The impressive strike marked the first time he has found the back of the net in back-to-back games in 2025, and helped Khano Smith's side pull back an important point in front of a sold-out, club-record crowd at Centreville Bank Stadium. In the regular season, Fuson is the fifth RIFC player to score multiple goals for the Ocean State club.

Chico Finding New Role

Over the last two seasons with Rhode Island FC, Albert Dikwa "Chico" has transformed from a pure goalscorer to a much more well-rounded striker. Picking up his third regular-season assist in the tie vs. Birmingham, Chico displayed tactical awareness and technical ability getting on the end of a long ball from Maxi Rodriguez down the right wing, quickly flicking a header to Fuson at the top of the box and setting him up for a fantastic strike from outside the penalty area. With three assists already to his name in the regular season and another in the USL Jägermeister Cup, Chico is on pace for the most single-season assists in his professional career. In all competitions this season, the striker leads Rhode Island FC with five goals and three assists.

Back from Behind

Although the Ocean State club could not secure all three points on Saturday, the performance showcased something RIFC has only ever achieved one other time this season. Prior to Saturday's contest, RIFC were winless in seven games when conceding first dating back to 2024, going 0W-6L-1T in that stretch with its only point coming in a 1-1 tie vs. Monterey Bay FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on May 10. The draw vs. Birmingham marked just the second time this season that RIFC has come back from behind to earn a result, helping it to secure two-straight home results across all competitions for the first time ever at Centreville Bank Stadium. With back-to-back regional rivalry games against Hartford Athletic on the horizon following this weekend's match up in Indianapolis, Khano Smith's men will hope that the result against Birmingham will drive much-needed momentum with the Ocean State club in need of points to continue its push up the Eastern Conference standings.







