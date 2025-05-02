USL Dallas Club Brand Reveal in Garland Today

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

USL Dallas News Release







RICHARDSON, Texas - A new era of professional soccer is coming to North Texas. On Friday, May 2, USL Dallas will reveal its official club identity during a vibrant community celebration in downtown Garland. The brand reveal will feature live music, a fan parade, exclusive merchandise, and appearances by beloved local personalities.

The event coincides with the Music Made Here concert hosted by Visit Garland featuring Grupo Los de Chiwas and La Nueva Estrategia. Festivities begin with the Ben & Skin Show on 97.1 The Eagle, broadcasting live from Fortunate Son from 2 - 6 p.m. The live music begins at 7:00 p.m., followed by a parade around the square at 7:50 p.m. and the official brand unveiling led by renowned radio host Armando "El Chiquilín" Ulloa of La Grande 107.5 FM, who also joins the club as an ambassador and minority owner.

WHAT: USL Dallas Official Brand Reveal

WHEN: Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Garland Square 520 W State St, Garland, TX 75040

