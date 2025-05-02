Roots Return to Oakland for USL Championship Rivalry Match Versus Sacramento Republic FC

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

For the first time in 2025 the NorCal Rivalry returns, as Roots are set to host rivals Sacramento Republic FC at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, May 4th at 4 PM PT.

Oakland will look to continue their recent success in USL Championship regular season play, having won their last two league fixtures - a 2-1 victory over FC Tulsa on the road and a 2-0 win versus Orange County SC at home. A victory would tie the franchise record for most consecutive regular season wins at three.

Roots are hoping to see more magic from forward Wolfgang Prentice on Sunday. Through Oakland's first seven league contests in 2025, Prentice has scored .752 Goals/90, the most of any player in franchise history with a minimum of 270 minutes played through the first seven games of a season. Prentice's four goals on the season both lead the team in scoring, and have him tied for fifth place leaguewide.

Oakland-born goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh has been stellar for Roots between the posts as well. McIntosh currently sits alone in third place on the league leaderboard for saves, and is tied for fifth place in the league with two clean sheets.

Sunday's matchup will be the 13th played between the NorCal rivals all-time, with Oakland trailing in the series holding a 2-5-5 record versus Sacramento entering the match. Roots will be looking to reverse their recent fortunes in the rivalry having lost five of their last six to the Republic.

Fortunately for Roots, Sacramento has struggled as of late, going winless in their last five fixtures versus USL Championship clubs and currently sitting in 10th place - two spots below Oakland - in the Western Conference table.

Following the match Roots will hit the road once again for a battle with first-place San Antonio FC on Saturday, March 10th at 5:30 PM PT.

