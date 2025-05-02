Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Ascel Essengue on Loan from LA Galaxy

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC defender Ascel Essengue

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC announced today it has signed Cameroonian defender Ascel Essengue on a season-long loan from LA Galaxy, pending league and federation approval.

Essengue, 22, signed a first-team contract with the Galaxy ahead of the 2025 season. The Galaxy retain the right to recall Essengue.

The defender recorded five goals in 79 appearances (66 starts) across all competitions with the LA Galaxy's second team (LA Galaxy II, Ventura County FC) in the USL Championship (2021-22) and MLS NEXT Pro (2023-24). He most recently found the back of the net with a precise header against Portland Timbers2 on April 24.

"From day one we liked (Essengue)," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "We liked his profile and we liked his potential. We thought he could be somebody who could help us and flourish under us, so we're very happy to have him."

A product of Kadji Sports Academy, based in Douala, Cameroon, Essengue arrived in the United States ahead of the 2021 USL Championship season where he signed a contract with LA Galaxy II. The defender initially joined the LA Galaxy Academy at the age of 15, before making the decision to return to Cameroon until the age of 18.

Essengue broke out for Ventura County FC in 2024, scoring his first three professional goals and starting in 29 of a possible 30 matches across all competitions. Notably, Essengue completed 94% of his passes (2nd-highest) while his 2,365 minutes in the regular season were the third-most on the team in 2024. Those performances helped the Cameroon international earn a two-year MLS contract.

"My goal in Phoenix is to help the team go forward," Essengue said. "I'm here to do my best and to protect the back line. I'm happy to be here and think it will be a good experience."

Ascel Essengue: By the Numbers

- Made his first professional appearance against Rising (7/17/21)

- Has been teammates with Rémi Cabral and Hope Avayevu in the past

- Recorded three goals in 30 appearances (29 starts) across all competitions for Ventura County FC in 2024

- Started in 81.9% of matches played for LA Galaxy II/Ventura County FC between 2021-2024

- Completed 94% of his passes in 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, the second-best completion percentage on the squad

- Played 2,365 regular-season minutes in 2024, the third-highest total of any Ventura County FC player

- Initially joined the LA Galaxy Academy at the age of 15 before returning to Cameroon to join the Kadji Sports Academy

-Made 16 appearances (4 starts) for Kadji Sports Academy (Duoala, Cameroon)

-Signed first-team contract with LA Galaxy ahead of the 2025 MLS season

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Ascel Essengue on loan (with right to recall) through the end of the 2025 season.

Name: Ascel Essengue

Pronunciation: ah-SELL eh-SEN-geh

Position: Defender

DOB: April 30, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Former Club: LA Galaxy (MLS)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

