Louisville Claims First Leg of Commonwealth Cup with 2-0 Win over Lexington

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club opened the 2025 Commonwealth Cup campaign on the road Wednesday night, falling 2-0 to Louisville City FC in the first of two matches between the in-state rivals.

After a scoreless first half marked by physical play and limited clear-cut chances, Louisville took the lead early in the second half, scoring in the 67th minute. Shortly after, Louisville once again extended their advantage in the 81st minute. Lexington worked to shift momentum late in the match, creating several opportunities to pull one back but were unable to capitalize.

With the clock winding down, Lexington continued to search for an answer, but Louisville's defense stood strong, keeping the visitors from threatening further. Despite the setback, the series is far from over, with the second leg set to be played on July 26, 2025, in Lexington.

The club now shifts focus with a road match against Loudoun United FC on Saturday, May 10, in Leesburg, Virginia.

