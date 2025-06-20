San Antonio FC Signs Defender Abdi Salim to 25-Day Contract

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed defender Adbi Salim to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome Abdi to the team," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "He is a strong, physical defender that will bring more solid experience and depth to our back line."

Salim was selected 17th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC. He spent two seasons playing with the Lions' first team and in MLS Next Pro with Orlando City B, registering two goals in 20 appearances with the reserve side. He finished the 2024 season on loan with Detroit City FC in USL Championship.

The defender began his collegiate career in 2019 at Division III program Buffalo State University, earning Conference Rookie of the Year and Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in his first campaign. Salim made the move to Syracuse University in 2020 to finish out his career, making 30 appearances over three years and helping the Orange to its first NCAA Championship in program history in 2022.

Internationally, the 24-year-old has five caps for the Somalia national team, captaining the team on two occasions. He debuted in October 2023 and was most recently called up for the squad's FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

