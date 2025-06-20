El Paso Locomotive FC Continue California Craze against Monterey Bay FC

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC finish their California-filled June slate with a USL Championship clash against Monterey Bay FC on June 21 at Cardinale Stadium at 8 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on CBS Sports Golazo.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT MONTEREY BAY FC - SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 2025 @ 8:00 P.M. MT - CARDINALE STADIUM - SEASIDE, CAILFORNIA

Watch: CBS Sports Golazo

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC suffered their first home league defeat in 2025 in a 3-0 loss against Orange County SC in a USL Championship clash at Southwestern University Park. El Paso doubled Orange County up in shots and held 58 percent of possession in the first half, but three goals in the final ten minutes from the visitors rendered those stats useless. The second half saw Locomotive unload 15 shots, but only three were on target as the score remained unchanged.

Andy Cabrera was named as the USL Championship Player of the Month after his stellar form in May. He set a club record with six goals in the month and scored the first hat trick in Locomotive history against New Mexico United. He chipped in two assists against Indy Eleven while also scoring the match winner on the road against Las Vegas.

Locomotive will be without two key players for most of June during the international window. Jahmali Waite (Jamaica) and Noah Dollenmayer (Dominican Republic) each have been called up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Dollenmayer has started four matches in this window including playing 61 minutes against Mexico in the opening match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday. He scored his second international goal in a 5-0 win against Dominica on June 10.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: Cabrera has earned most of the shine as the team's leading goalscorer, but Moreno's creativity on the left wing has helped to open up space for his attacking counterparts. He is tied for fifth in the Championship with seven goal contributions and has tallied five assists across all competitions this season.

M Gabi Torres: A key component of Locomotive's recent success, Torres' impact has been felt on both sides of the field this season. He currently leads the USL Championship with 22 interceptions while also sitting tied with Moreno with five assists this season. This tandem has wreaked havoc on the left side and created numerous scoring opportunities for Los Locos.

G Sebastian Mora-Mora: With Jahmali Waite called up for the Jamaican national team, Mora-Mora has been tasked with handling goalkeeping duties for Los Locos as the club looks to continue its early season success. He has started nine games this season with three shutouts and two penalty shootout victories, the most notable being against New Mexico United in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup.

OPPONENT INFO: Monterey Bay FC

Monterey Bay FC leads the all-time series with El Paso, 1-2-3. Locomotive are looking for their first victory at Cardinale Stadium. In the first matchup between the two clubs, Locomotive cruised to a 5-0 victory at home, their largest margin in club history. Aaron Gomez produced a brace while current United States men's national team star Diego Luna found the back of the net as well.

Monterey Bay sit just one point back of Locomotive in the Western Conference standings with the top six teams only seperated by three points. Prior to last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Las Vegas, the club has won three consecutive matches including a pair of USL Jägermeister Cup clashes. Nico Campuzano has been a large part of the club's recent success as he currently holds a comfortable lead as the league leader in saves (52).

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Andy Cabrera leads the USL Championship with nine non-penalty goals.

- Gabi Torres leads the league with 22 interceptions.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (226).

- Eric Calvillo is expected to pass Yuma for second all-time in club history in minutes played during this match.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on possession focus this season:

"We always work with the ball. We work on passing every day in training. Possession is one of our strengths. We have Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo and Gabi Torres all in the midfield who do well with the ball. We weren't passing as well in the first half last Saturday, but the regular skill along with our attitude and performance will be just fine."

Cabrera on taking advantage of summer heat:

"When it's hot, we need to hold the ball. This is important to us. During the summer, if you don't keep the ball, you're going to run and drain yourself mentally a little bit more than the opponent. You need to protect the ball in the heat because that's going to give you the extra energy that you need just to continue running."

Cabrera on Sebastian Mora-Mora starting at GK:

"Sebastian has been here from the beginning. He has played in cup matches for us, so it's not like he's brand new. He's had good performances with the team. He communicates well on the field, so I don't think we have any kind of issues in goal. He's been real solid for us."

Amando Moreno on Western Conference race:

"With it being as close as it is right now, it gives you more incentive and motivation to try and get as many points as possible to stay in this thing. Everyone's still trying to fight and compete for these playoff spots which is our main objective right now."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.