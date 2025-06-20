Legion FC Signs Forward Sebastian Saucedo

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Forward Sebastian Saucedo in training with Birmingham Legion FC

(Birmingham Legion FC) Forward Sebastian Saucedo in training with Birmingham Legion FC(Birmingham Legion FC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC has made an in-season acquisition on the frontline with the signing of forward Sebastian "Bofo" Saucedo for the remainder of the 2025 campaign. The move is pending league and federation approval ahead of Legion FC's home match against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday (tickets available).

"We are excited to add a player with Sebastian's quality and experience," said CEO and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps. "We look forward to his impact on the field and in the locker room."

Born in San Fernando Valley, California, Saucedo sees his career take him back to the United States after having spent the last six years playing in Liga MX in Mexico. His most recent stop was with FC Juarez where he scored a pair of goals in 19 appearances. Other stops include Deportivo Toluca FC from 2022-23 and Pumas UNAM where he provided four goals and five assists across 61 total appearances between 2020 and 2022.

The 28-year-old Saucedo first burst onto the scene in 2014 when he signed a homegrown contract with Real Salt Lake. He was with the Major League Soccer club through 2019, scoring 6 goals to go along with 12 assists in 90 appearances. During that time, he also had a brief stint in the USL Championship, making 13 appearances for RSL's reserve side, Real Monarchs SLC.

Saucedo also garnered international recognition in the early part of his career having received call-ups to the United States U-18, U-20 and U-23 national teams as well as the Mexico U-20 squad.

Kickoff between Legion FC and Oakland Roots SC is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 21 from Protective Stadium. A Youth Soccer Clinic will take place prior to the match from 5 - 6:00 p.m. and registration is free for children, ages 5-17, with a purchased ticket.

TRANSACTION

Birmingham Legion FC has signed forward Sebastian "Bofo" Saucedo for the 2025 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Sebastian Saucedo Mondragon

Position: Forward

Height: 5'7

Weight: 146

DOB: 1/27/1997

Nationality: USA, Mexico

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.