Switchbacks Lose on the Road against Lexington SC

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Lexington SC

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought a tough, hard battle on the road against Lexington SC, ending with a final score of 2-1.

The Switchbacks in the first half truly carried the game with six shots taken inside the box, won five corners, and held 65.2% possession of the ball.

In the 13', #12 Xavier Zengue ran up the far right side of the pitch, brought the ball towards the bottom edge of the box, crossed it over to #22 Forster Ajago, who flicked it into the net.

Going into the second half, the Switchbacks knew it would be a tough fight to answer back. In the 57', a Lexington player attempted to shoot from inside the right side of the box, but Switchbacks player #4 Tyler Clegg went in for a slide to block it, but ended up scoring an own goal.

Switchbacks throughout the second half won nine tackles, made two interceptions, and held a passing accuracy of 81.9%. #5 Matt Mahoney was able to earn the first Switchbacks goal of the night in the 74'. #7 Jonas Fjeldberg went to strike the ball from the top of the box, but was blocked. Mahoney found the rebound and gained control of the ball. Quick on his toes, he fakes out #80 Speedy Williams and shoots the ball past the goalkeeper.

Mark your calendars as the Switchbacks take on San Antonio FC on Wednesday, June 25th, for the Jagermeister Cup Match. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (2) LEX: Brooks Thompson (3)

Goals: COS: Mahoney (74') LEX: Ajago (A:Zengue) (13'), COS own goal (Clegg) (57')

YC:COS: Ward (40'), Huerman (42'), Hanya (45'), Tejada (90+5') LEX: Djeffal (39')

