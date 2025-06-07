San Antonio FC Shuts Down Las Vegas Lights FC, 3-0

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC kicked off June with its largest win of the season, recording a 3-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC Saturday at Toyota Field.

SAFC took a quick lead in the 13th minute, as Andres Paredes slotted home the penalty kick for his first goal for the club. Rece Buckmaster found Luke Haakenson with a through ball from the edge of the box to double San Antonio's lead in the 27th minute, sending SAFC into halftime up 2-0.

Paredes nearly poached his second score of the night in the 61st minute as his close-range shot was saved, but Jorge Hernandez sent the rebound in for his seventh goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made three saves in the match to post his fourth clean sheet this year.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Andres Paredes (Penalty) 13'

SA: Luke Haakenson (Assisted by Rece Buckmaster) 28'

SA: Jorge Hernandez 61'

Next Up

San Antonio FC heads to the road next weekend to face Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 6-4-2 on the season, moving to third place in the Western Conference standings with 20 points. San Antonio leads the all-time series against Las Vegas 7-2-3, recording its first win over the Lights since May 2023. Forward Andres Paredes scored his first goal for the club, becoming the ninth different scorer for SAFC this season. Midfielder Jorge Hernandez has five goal contributions in San Antonio's last four home matches. Hernandez's seven goals this season are tied for fourth-most in the league. SAFC has scored in its last 17 USL Championship home matches. Midfielder Luke Haakenson scored his third goal of the season, good for second on the team. SAFC scored two goals in the first half for the first time since March 29, also scoring three goals for the third time. San Antonio is unbeaten in its last 35 league matches when leading at halftime (32-0-3) dating back to October 2021. San Antonio's eight shots on goal are a team-high this season. Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez's four clean sheets this season are tied for fourth-most in USL Championship. Ricos SAFC Pro Academy member Dyllan Mendoza made his first USL Championship appearance.

Attendance: 5,393

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Rece Buckmaster (Juan Osorio 84'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Almir Soto (Nicky Hernandez 72'), Lucio Berron, Luke Haakenson (Dyllan Mendoza 84'), Jorge Hernandez (Juan Agudelo 84'), Andres Paredes, Jake LaCava (Dmitrii Erofeev 72')

Substitutions Not Used: Jimmy Medranda, Daniel Namani, Alexis Souahy

Disciplinary Summary:

LV: Yellow Card (Vaughn Covil) 24'

LV: Yellow Card (Elias Gärtig) 38'

LV: Yellow Card (Shaft Brewer Jr.) 42'

LV: Yellow Card (Younes Boudadi) 50'

SA: Yellow Card (Lucio Berron) 86'

LV: Yellow Card (Valentin Noël) 90+4'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the win...)

"I feel good, happy, satisfied. There's still things to work on, but as I said, we need to find a way to get results. There were moments that we dropped our game. We gave up possession today, but everybody was in front of the ball. We didn't allow any through passes. We didn't allow anything dangerous, except for probably one play in the second half, so that's the way. Sometimes you don't play beautifully, but you have to keep the results, and that's what they did. They managed the entire 90 minutes pretty well."

(On what was different tonight...)

"The attitude, the intensity, you know, I think from kick off, the guys went at it. The PK, that first goal came from the team pressuring up top before the mistake from the goalkeeper, and that was something that we worked on during the week, especially at home, that we need to be more aggressive. We need to make sure teams come here and they have a tough time playing against us."

(On the team's chemistry...)

"That means a lot because we have a good locker room. You know, we have players from all over the world with different backgrounds, and if you spend time in that locker room, you see those guys look like a family, especially when we play away. I was mentioning to my staff the other day, I've never seen a team with that chemistry. You know, I see guys from South America sitting at the same table with American guys or European guys, things like that ... Seeing those guys, my guys, sitting at the same table when they're coming from different backgrounds, that means a lot to me."

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez

(On the team's fourth clean sheet...)

"We spoke actually in the beginning of the week as a group and mentioned some things that perhaps we just got to focus on to try and get the result this today, because we know that, going into the next three matches, big matches, it's going to be tough, so we just set some goals within the week to focus on and we did hone in on those small details, and it reflected on the field today, and we were able to get the result."

(On the team building camaraderie this season...)

"In a sport like this, you got to be united, or any team sport, so we're fortunate to have a really good locker room, a lot of really good guys. We all get along really well, and we just got to make sure that we put all that good energy onto the field as well and get results. When you have a night like this, it kind of reflects on the group that we have, and we're looking to build on ... We're looking for more results continuing forward, so we're going to continue to work to get that."

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On the performance...)

"I felt like we were just cleaner on the ball. I feel that in games before, we were giving up simple passes, making simple mistakes that maybe led to them scoring on us first or a bad turnover, and I felt like today was very clean from everyone, from the goalkeeper to our striker, so that's something that's been really good today."

(On what went well...)

"Everybody was committed. We talked about it that we had been giving up too many easy goals and a lot of PKs, so this week, we focused a lot on defending, and we have great defenders. We're just making simple mistakes, and we cleaned that up, and we scored three, and we kept the clean sheet."

(On the team's talk at the beginning of the week...)

"It's always good to talk amongst ourselves. At the end of the day, we're the ones on the pitch, so we see it's coming from ourselves. I feel like it's better we're seeing it instead of the coaches telling us, and taking responsibility for our mistakes, and I feel like that really helped."

