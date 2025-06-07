Republic FC's Earn 1-0 Victory Over Tulsa FC

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC's home undefeated streak comes to a close with a 1-0 against Tulsa FC on Saturday night. The first half was filled with chances from both sides, but only Tulsa was able to capitalize and put a tally on the board. In a match with few shots, the whistles were plenty - seven bookings, including two ejections defined the night.

Both clubs showed an aggressive attitude from the opening whistle. In the 10th minute, the visitors put the game's lone goal in the book. A quick switch in possession found the visitors on a fast break to go up in the initial moments of the match.

Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's save in the 36th minute kept Republic FC within reach of equalizing the match. His snap save against a misplayed cross denied a potential own goal. Despite holding the majority of possession and creating multiple potential opportunities throughout the second half, Republic FC failed to find the back of the net to save points. This tough loss breaks the stretch of eight games undefeated at Heart Health Park.

After the halftime break, Republic FC picked up the intensity and worked to push Tulsa deep into its defensive third. Republic FC's Jack Gurr and Ryan Spaulding pushed the attack forward, but Tulsa stuck with its game plan and grinded it to a halt. Neill Collins turned to his bench - Luis Felipe, Justin Portillo, Trevor Amann, Rodrigo Lopez, and AJ Edwards - for some energy and push into the final minutes.

Tulsa's plan backfired when Owen Damm picked up a careless yellow - his second of the night - leading to an ejection. Tulsa's bench would lose its discipline and also earn a booking resulting in an ejection during the stoppage. Through the last ten minutes of play, Republic FC would create chances, including a late shot that pushed just past the near post. Republic FC will close out its five-game homestand next Saturday against San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Heart Heath Park is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. Prior to kickoff, the club is hosting its third annual Brewfest featuring over 20 local breweries, live music, and more. For more information about Brewfest visit SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 FC Tulsa

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

June 7, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - None; TUL - Kalil ElMedkhar (Jamie Webber) 10'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Sebastián Herrera (caution) 39', Michel Benítez (caution) 58', Nick Ross (caution) 60'; TUL - Delentz Pierre (caution) 14', Marcos Cerato (caution) 33', Owen Damm (caution) 61', (second caution, red card) 87', bench (red card) 88'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann (Luis Felipe 66'), Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr, Michel Benítez, Nick Ross (Justin Portillo 84'), Ryan Spaulding (AJ Edwards 84'), Russell Cicerone (Trevor Amann 66'), Sebastián Herrera (Rodrigo López 45'), Cristian Parano

Unused substitutes: Da'vian Kimbrough, Rayan Djédjé, Chibuike Ukaegbu, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 6, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 2, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 1

FC Tulsa: Johan Peñaranda, Delentz Pierre (Harvey St. Clair 73'), Abdoulaye Cissoko (C), Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Marcos Cerato, Lucas Stauffer, Jamie Webber (Giordano Colli 67'), Kalil ElMedkhar (Eliot Goldthorp 67'), Alexander Dalou (Stefan Lukic 73')

Unused Substitutes: Andrew Booth, Al Hassan Touré, Cole Johnson

Stats: Shots: 6, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 1, Fouls: 21, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 3







