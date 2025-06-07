LouCity Claims First Place with Win Over Tampa Bay as Club-Best Unbeaten Start Continues

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







In defeating a longtime rival in the Tampa Bay Rowdies by a 2-1 score Saturday, Louisville City FC extended its USL Championship regular season unbeaten run to 11 games - a club record to start a campaign - and moved into first place in the league standings.

Throw in the re-introduction of club legend Cameron Lancaster, who entered as a substitute to raucous applause, and the Lynn Family Stadium crowd of 8,147 was treated to an eventful night.

Louisville did most of its business in the night's first 20 minutes. Phillip Goodrum nudged in a headed Aiden McFadden cross, and Ray Serrano scored a goal built by LouCity's high press to give the boys in purple enough to win the game.

A superb individual goal from Tampa Bay's Woobens Pacius halved the lead, but the Rowdies could not overcome the initial hole despite controlling the run of play in the second half.

"We spoke about making sure that we started the game on the front foot, and we certainly did that," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "We concede in transition there. I think we need to deal with that goal better. But all in all, I was absolutely ecstatic with how the group defended collectively."

Tampa Bay managed to test LouCity's defensive resolve in the second half without properly testing LouCity goalkeeper Damian Las. The Rowdies attempted six shots and held 65.2% of possession after halftime but couldn't manage a shot on target.

"We just needed to get a little bit more control, once we win the ball, in the second half," Cruz said. "We had too many turnovers, and then (we're) under pressure again."

With the Charleston Battery and Loudoun United drawing elsewhere in the league, Louisville moved to the top of the USL Championship - tied with Charleston on points but owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

"Being (at) the top of the table is what we want," Goodrum said. "We want to prepare ourselves for the best spot in the playoffs and add a trophy at the end of the year. But it's a marathon."

While LouCity didn't score in the second half, the crowd had chances to roar - including in the 83rd minute, when Lancaster entered the game, fully marking his return to a club for which he's scored more goals than any other player.

"It was special. It felt really good. It was nice to hear that kind of reception," said Lancaster, who's back in purple on loan from Lexington SC. "To set foot in this amazing stadium again was special."

"His attitude has been fantastic. He understands the cultural expectations here at the club... I'm really happy that we have him," Cruz said of Lancaster. "I know he's happy to be back."

It's a quick turnaround for LouCity, which returns to Lynn Family Stadium on Wednesday night for a playoff rematch with Rhode Island FC. It's also Youth Sports Night at Lynn Family Stadium with kickoff at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/youth.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Date: June 7, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 76 degrees, rain

Attendance: 8,147

Scoring

Louisville City FC (2, 0, 2)

Tampa Bay Rowdies (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

7' Phillip Goodrum (Aiden McFadden)

16' Ray Serrano (Taylor Davila)

Tampa Bay Rowdies:

31' Woobens Pacius (Ollie Bassett)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las, 13 - Amadou Dia, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Arturo Ordóñez (53' 24 - Josh Jones), 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden, 17 - Taylor Davila (83' 11 - Niall McCabe), 27 - Evan Davila 70' 31 - Kevon Lambert), 7 - Ray Serrano (83' 53 - Cameron Lancaster), 25 - Jansen Wilson, 9 - Phillip Goodrum (70' 16 - Adrien Perez)

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 70 - Isaac Cano

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 41 - Ethan Bandré; 33 - Aarón Guillén, 2 - Robert Castellanos (87' 21 - Endri Mustali), 27 - Lawrence Wyke, 11 - Blake Bodily (76' 26 - Joey Skinner), 8 - Ollie Bassett (55' 4 - Lewis Hilton), 17 - Danny Crisostomo, 14 - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 20 - Nick Moon (55' 47 - Luis Álvarez), 10 - Leo Fernandes (76' 9 - Manuel Arteaga), 28 - Woobens Pacius

Subs not used: 1 - Nicolás Campisi, 3 - Forrest Lasso

Head coach: Steve Coleman

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Tampa Bay Rowdies

Shots: 11/ 8

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Expected goals: 1.24 / 0.75

Possession: 45.9% / 54.1%

Fouls: 15 / 11

Offside: 3 / 1

Corner Kicks: 9 / 3

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

17' Arturo Ordóñez (yellow)

29' Phillip Goodrum (yellow)

80' Taylor Davila (yellow)

89' Niall McCabe (yellow)

Tampa Bay Rowdies:

77' Lewis Hilton (yellow)

Referee: Trevor Wiseman







