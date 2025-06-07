New Mexico United Draw, 1-1, with Colorado Springs in Front of Nearly 10,000 Fans

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. A terrific, long-range goal from Marlon Vargas, and an unfortunate own goal from Kalen Ryden spelled 1 point apiece, as the Black & Yellow remained at the top of the USL Championship Western Conference, pending results from elsewhere in the West.

Vargas got the scoring started in the 21st minute for the Black & Yellow. Mukwelle Akale sent a terrific diagonal ball in from the right side toward McKinze Gaines at the top of the box. Gaines laid the ball off first-time to a creeping Vargas, who belted home from about 25 yards out. Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera was helpless to keep the strike out, and it was 1-0 New Mexico.

That lead would last until late in the first half. A wide ball played to Isaiah Foster ended with a low cross in. Ryden, attempting to clear the danger, accidentally tapped into his own net for a 1-1 score that would stand until full-time.

9,862 fans attended Saturday evening's festivities.







