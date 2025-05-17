New Mexico United Announces Academy Contract Signing of Bodie Ford

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the Academy Contract signing of defender Bodie Ford. Ford joins United's First Team and Academy following an impressive preseason stint with the first team. Ford comes to the Black & Yellow from Barca Residency Academy, where he was a dominant force on both sides of the ball.

"Bodie is someone we noticed in preseason and immediately took notice to," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He was part of the prestigious Barca Academy and his talent stood out. We hope to play a part in his growth and development as a player, and can't wait to see him play in Black & Yellow."

Ford, a natural left back, is eligible to play for United's First Team and Academy, while retaining collegiate eligibility. He is available to play in Saturday evening's match against Orange County SC.







