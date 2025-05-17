Rowdies Fall, 3-0, to Rhode Island

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies suffered a 3-0 defeat at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night, as the visiting Rhode Island FC converted on three of three shots from outside the box.

"We got sucker punched ..., "said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "I've never seen a game where three goals go in, almost identical from outside the box into the top corner of the goal."

Tampa Bay was on the front foot in the opening stages of the match, earning four corner kicks in the first ten minutes of action. Both midfielder Thomas Vancaeyezeele and youngster Endri Mustali, making his first professional start, got their heads on well-placed corner kicks sent in by veteran Leo Fernandes. However, both efforts were just off the mark.

Rhode Island broke open the scoring just as the match appeared to be headed to halftime in a scoreless stalemate. In the 5th minute of first half added time, Rhode Island's Clay Holstad launched a hopeful shot from 35 yards out that nestled into the top right corner.

Rowdies forward Woobens Pacius looked to put the Rowdies back on level terms with his own long-range effort in the 66th minute. Pacius's rocket, though, clipped the underside of the crossbar and bounced off the ground just outside the goal line. His teammate Manuel Arteaga was in the area for the rebound but was whistled for a foul.

"[Woobens Pacius] had a great chance that you saw and our luck," said Leo Fernandes. "It hits the post and it almost goes in. You know a different day and a different type of run, that goes in and we tie it up and we go to win. It's just how it's going right now but yeah, not good enough."

The visitors doubled their advantage only seven minutes after Pacius's strike into the crossbar. With time and space, Rhode Island's Zachary Herivaux sent a right-footed shot straight into the top right corner. Midfielder Noah Fuson added a third tally in similar fashion from the exact same spot in the 87th minute.

Tampa Bay's comeback effort was also hindered in between Rhode Island's two second-half tallies when defender Laurence Wyke was ejected after picking up his second yellow card of the night for a late challenge.

"All you've gotta do is just keep working and work harder than what we've been doing," said Fernandes. "It's up to us as leaders to right the ship and step up and try to turn this thing around. It is still early, we can still do it. There's no sugarcoating it; it's a tough moment."

Next up, the Rowdies hit the road for their first-ever meeting against USL Championship newcomer Lexington SC on Saturday, May 24, at 7 pm ET.

Scoring Summary

RI - Holstad (Stoneman), 45+5'

RI - Herivaux (), 73'

RI - Fuson, 87'

Cautions Summary

TBR - Lasso, Yellow Card, 19'

TBR - Wyke, Yellow Card, 22'

TBR - Wyke, Red Card (Second Yellow Card), 78'

RI - Herivaux, Yellow Card, 90'

RI - Shapiro-Thompson, 90+1'

Lineups

Rowdies: Campisi, Wyke, Lasso, Guillen, Fernandes, Crisostomo (Moon, 69'), Vancaeyezeele (Worth, 84'), Bassett, Bodily (Skinner, 58'), Mustali (Arteaga, 58'), Pacius

Rowdies Bench: Bandre, DeJesus, Skinner, Moon, Hilton, Worth, Arteaga, Rodriguez

Rhode Island: Vegas, Stoneman, Mabika (Hope-Gund, 68'), Nodarse, Sanchez, Herivaux, Holstad, M. Rodriguez (Okiyoshi, 84'), Kwizera (Shapiro-Thompson, 39'), Dikwa (Brito, 68'), Fuson

Rhode Island Bench: Lee, Dewhurst, Yao, Hope-Gund, Shapiro-Thomspon, Brito, Okiyoshi







