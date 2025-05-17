LouCity Opponent Eintracht Frankfurt Qualifies for UEFA Champions League

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt - which visits Louisville City FC for a July 29 international friendly - will arrive to Lynn Family Stadium amid preparations for Europe's premier club competition.

Thanks to Saturday's victory over SC Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt officially qualified for the prestigious UEFA Champions League for the 2025-2026 season.

The Eagles finished third in the Bundesliga to cap off their best campaign in the top-flight league since 1993. Eintracht also competed this season in the UEFA Europa League, advancing to the quarterfinal round.

Having first played LouCity last July, Eintracht Frankfurt will once again spend extended time in town as part of its preseason U.S. Tour. Frankfurt will base out of LouCity's Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, using it as a practice site leading up to the game with LouCity.

Founded in 1899, Eintracht's accolades include a German Championship, five DFB-Pokal domestic cups and a pair of UEFA Cup/Europa League titles, including the 2022 Europa League crown. The club has played in the Bundesliga in all but one season since 2006.

Frankfurt's current roster features international stars such as Mario Götze, who scored the World Cup-winning goal for Germany in 2014, and the rising star forward Hugo Ekitike, a Frenchman who leads the club in scoring.







