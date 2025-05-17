Republic FC Blanks Las Vegas Lights FC

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC's home undefeated streak grew to seven with a dominating performance in a 5-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night. Goals from five different goalscorers would provide all the entertainment a fan would want on a Saturday night. The Quails came to life against one of the league's leading defensive units - Las Vegas hold the most clean sheets in league play. But Republic FC's defensive core put forth a strong performance and earned its second league clean sheet of the season.

The flow of the first half was entirely controlled by the Quails with three unanswered goals before the break. The relentless push from Republic FC would pay off with the first goal coming in the 30th minute, marking a career milestone. Sebastián Herrera and Jared Timmer linked up for their third tally this season. A deep swinging ball from Jared Timmer found Herrera deep in the Las Vegas box for the opening score. The goal was Herrera's 100th career score.

Minutes later, Republic FC doubled the scoreline. In the 37th minute, Jack Gurr smashed the ball home for the second score of the night. Michele Benitez picked up his first assist on the season with a cross to the back post.

With the opponents fighting to get out of the half, another goal from Republic FC started to slam the door shut. The Quails would capitalize on a loose ball from the visitors. Herrera would reward Lewis Jamieson's hard run with an inch perfect pass in stride. The Scottish attacker kept his composure and slotted the ball by the Las Vegas goalkeeper in the 44th minute.

The second half picked up right where the first ended. In the 67th minute, Sebastian Herrera's rampage would continue. A cutting Cristian Parano found Herrera for a one-on-one against Vegas' goalkeeper. With a wide open net, Herrera was pulled down in the box and earned a penalty. Midfielder Nick Ross would step to the spot and net the club's fourth goal on the night. Trevor Amann capped off the evening with an 86th minute score. A wide swinging ball from Rodrigo López found Amann to close out the match.

Republic FC returns to action in 14 days in USL Jägermeister Cup play on May 31. Las Vegas Lights FC return to the Capitol City with two more matches under their belt before kickoff. Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com and the night will feature a $5 craft beer special from gates until the 30th minute.

