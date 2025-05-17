Rhode Island FC Extends Unbeaten Run to Four with 3-0 Win over Tampa Bay Rowdies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Rhode Island FC extended its unbeaten run to four games on Saturday, stringing together back-to-back shutout road wins for the first time in club history with a dominant 3-0 win vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium. A trio of brilliant long-range strikes complimented a dominant performance in the Sunshine State, matching RIFC's largest win total all season as four players recorded their first goal contributions of 2025.

Tampa Bay Rowdies (1W-7L-1T) pressured Rhode Island FC (3W-3T-3L) early, forcing a pair of early saves out of Koke Vegas in the opening ten minutes. Less than a minute into the game, Vegas hit the ground to knock away Ollie Bassett's shot from the top of the 18-yard box. In the 10th minute, Thomas Vancaeyezeele got on the end of a corner kick and nodded a header goalward, only to be denied by a diving save from Vegas at the near post. Vegas made a season-high four first-half saves to keep the Rowdies out of the net.

Despite the early flurry, Rhode Island FC weathered the storm and eventually found its way into the game. After slowly taking over the momentum through the back half of the opening 45 minutes and dominating possession, Clay Holstad broke the game open in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time with a rocket from long range. Collecting Grant Stoneman's pass into the midfield, Holstad launched a shot from well outside the 18-yard box. The effort curled beautifully past an outstretched Nicolás Campisi and into the top-right corner to give the Ocean State club the lead right before the break.

Stoneman was back in action again on the defensive end when Tampa Bay crafted a dangerous chance to equalize just three minutes out of the break. Working quickly into the attack, Forrest Lasso connected with a dangerous pass inside the 18-yard box, unleashing a close-range shot that was blocked by a sliding Stoneman at the last moment.

In the 63rd minute, Albert Dikwa "Chico" got on the end of an inch-perfect cross from Maxi Rodriguez in front of goal, sliding towards the goalmouth in a one-on-one position with Campisi. Touching the ball goalwards, Chico was denied by a fantastic one-on-one save by Campisi to keep the homeside in the game.

Eventually, RIFC cashed in the momentum, doubling its advantage when Zachary Herivaux matched Holstad's goal with another picturesque long-range strike in the 73rd minute. After receiving Aldair Sanchez's pass from the corner, Herivaux wasted no time launching an early shot from distance, taking a touch before picking out the top-right corner perfectly with an effort that knocked off the post and into the back of the net.

With just three minutes to play in regulation, Noah Fuson joined the scoring party with his first goal of the season, loading the highlight reel with a third strike from nearly an identical position to cap off a dominant 3-0 win in the Sunshine State, and RIFC's first-ever win at AL Lang Stadium.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m. against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Tickets are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Clay Holstad (Grant Stoneman), 45+5th minute: Holstad picks out the top-right corner with a long-range curler. TBR 0, RI 1

RI - Zachary Herivaux (Maxi Rodriguez), 73rd minute: Herivaux knocks a long-range shot off the post and into the back of the net. TBR 0, RI 2

RI - Noah Fuson (Aldair Sanchez), 87th minute: Fuson finds the back of the net with a curling shot from the top of the box. TBR 0, RI 3

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in four games this season when scoring the first goal on the road. It has not lost in its last 19 games when scoring first, dating back to May 2024.

Following Wednesday's 1-0 win at Birmingham Legion FC, the win marked the first time in club history RIFC has earned back-to-back shutout wins on the road, and the third time stringing together multiple wins on the road.

The clean sheet was Koke Vegas' third of the season, and tenth of his Rhode Island FC career. Vegas made a season-high five saves in the shutout win.

The win was RIFC's second 3-0 road victory of the 2025 season. The first came when the club defeated Oakland Roots SC 3-0 on April 5.

Rhode Island FC held at least 57 percent of the ball and surpassed 500 passes for the third-straight game.

Clay Holstad's goal was his third of 2025, second of the USL Championship regular season, and sixth of his Rhode Island FC career.

Holstad is known for his long-range shooting, scoring three of his career goals for RIFC from outside of the 18-yard box.

Scoring against his former club, Zach Herivaux's goal was his first of the season, and fifth of his Rhode Island FC career.

Noah Fuson's goal was his first of the season, and first since scoring the winning goal in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.

Grant Stoneman's assist to Holstad's opening goal was the first of his Rhode Island FC career.

Maxi Rodriguez's assist was the second of the season, and first of the USL Championship regular season. The assist marked his second goal contribution in as many games, after scoring his first goal in Wednesday's win vs. Birmingham.

Aldair Sanchez's assist to Fuson was the first of his Rhode Island FC career.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Clay Holstad

