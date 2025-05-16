Rhode Island FC Finishes Two-Game Road Trip at Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday
May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
Rhode Island FC travels to Al Lang Stadium to face Tampa Bay Rowdies in Week 11 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.
WHO
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Rhode Island FC
WHEN
Saturday, May 17
7:30 p.m. ET
WHERE
Al Lang Stadium
230 1st St. SE
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
BROADCAST
NESN, ESPN+
RADIO
790 The Score (790 AM)
GAME PREVIEW
Since returning to a newly-repaired Al Lang Stadium in April, the Tampa Bay Rowdies are winless (0W-3L-1T) in four games at home, with their only USL Championship win of the season coming against in-state rival Miami FC in March. After getting off to a 1W-6L-1T start and picking up just one point in their last five games, the Rowdies find themselves sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, desperate for a much-needed three points to jump start their season. Tampa's winless run has extended into cup competition, as the Florida club lost to Miami FC in a penalty-shootout in the Jägermeister Cup and were on the wrong side of a 5-0 loss at the hands of Major League Soccer side Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.
Rhode Island FC has dominated possession in its last two games, holding more than 57 percent of the ball, exceeding 550 attempted passes and connecting passes at above an 85 percent accuracy rate in both contests. Although the Ocean State club controlled the midfield and proved dangerous on the attack, registering double-digit shot totals in both of the last two games, it has struggled to convert, netting just two goals in its last three league games. After scoring from its only shot on target during Saturday's 1-1 tie with Monterey Bay FC, RIFC peppered the goal with 10 shots on frame during Wednesday's win at Birmingham Legion FC. Despite the increased offensive output, RIFC still only managed to find the back of the net once in a narrow 1-0 victory. Against a Tampa Bay side who is struggling to find its form, Khano Smith's men will look to capitalize early and often in order to reward themselves for what has been an otherwise dominant stretch of games.
