Monterey Bay Travels to Phoenix for Clash with Rising FC

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX, Arizona - Monterey Bay FC (4-2-4, 16 points) travels to Arizona for a fiery Western Conference clash on Saturday against Phoenix Rising FC (2-3-4, 10 points) at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in Week 11 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Three years and change since Monterey Bay FC began its USL Championship journey in Phoenix, the club returns for what will be its fourth match against Rising FC in Arizona and the eighth match in the series overall. Entering the weekend, Monterey Bay FC owns an all-time 3-2-2 record against Phoenix Rising FC that includes an even 1-1-1 mark at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Glendale, Arizona native Ilijah Paul is set to appear in front of family and friends in his home state for the first time as a professional. The occasion will also mark Paul's first time playing against his former club, at which he became the youngest player in Phoenix Rising FC history to that point at the age of 16 in 2019. Paul then joined the Barça Residency Academy in Arizona enroute to ultimately beginning his professional career as the seventh overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake. Now in the midst of an electric season with Monterey Bay, the young forward will look to add to his club-leading four goals and two assists in his return to The Valley.

The match will also mark a homecoming for Miles Lyons, who grew up in Tucson, Arizona and crossed paths with Paul during his own stint with the Barça Residency Academy, where he spent four years before signing his first professional contract with El Paso Locomotive FC in 2022.

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Phoenix Rising Stadium; Phoenix, Arizona

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Partly cloudy and 85°F

2025 Records

Phoenix Rising FC (2-3-4, 10 pts, 10th West); Monterey Bay FC (4-2-4, 16 pts, 2nd West)







