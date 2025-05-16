Preview: Rowdies vs Rhode Island

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies will take the field at Al Lang Stadium again this weekend in search of their first home victory of the year. Lining up against the Rowdies will be the defending USL Championship Eastern Conference champions, Rhode Island FC. Rhode Island comes to Al Lang on short rest but with some wind at their backs after notching their second win of the season at Birmingham Legion FC in a 1-0 result on Wednesday night.

Neither the Rowdies nor Rhode Island have started strong out of the gate in 2025. However, Wednesday's result did lift Rhode Island from 10th to 6th in the Eastern Conference standings, showing just how quickly fortunes can turn with a couple of good results in your favor.

"I'm always going to be a coach who tries to catch people doing things right, as opposed to doing things wrong. But we also have to highlight the areas where we can be better," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "Those areas have been highlighted in different ways over the last few games. We're hoping to have a little more availability of the squad over the next couple of games, which is gonna help us with the ability to change things up and change the dynamic during games. I think it's about remaining positive but making sure we remain disciplined at the same time."

Saturday's match will mark the sixth straight weekend the Rowdies have played on their home turf. In that stretch, the club has picked up only one point from four regular season contests and one point in their USL Jägermeister Cup opening match. With a trip out to Lexington on the docket for next weekend, the Rowdies will be eager to record their first three-point result at Al Lang since September of last year.

"Obviously, we've not been good enough," said Rowdies Midfielder Nate Worth. "We have amazing fans here. We've definitely not shown them what we're capable of in front of them yet. I think three points this weekend would be a good step in the right direction for us as a club and the fans here."

Responding to Adversity

Between last week's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Orlando City SC and the regular season bout with the Charleston Battery, the Rowdies conceded 8 total goals. Six of those concessions came in the first half. It's never going to be easy to pick up a result when you're putting yourself in that kind of hole by halftime.

A more prevalent trend the Rowdies will look to remedy is the number of times the squad has conceded back-to-back goals within a short span. Over the last six matches played at Al Lang, the Rowdies have allowed two goals within 10 or fewer minutes of each other five times.

"A big focus of our week has been spent on our response to those situations in games where we're not at our best and we conceded, and how we manage that," said Coleman. "There are some mental lapses around that, when it comes to us responding to adversity. We need to understand and be aware of those moments, and also tame those feelings in those difficult moments for a more positive outlook."

Mustali Making an Impact

One of the youngest Rowdies players on the squad has made the most of his minutes on the pitch in recent weeks. Forward Endri Mustali now leads the Rowdies in assists after recording an assist in back-to-back appearances off the bench in league action. The young striker, who turns 18 next month, is now in his second season with the club and is demonstrating he can contribute at this level.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Hilton

QUESTIONABLE: MacPherson, Moon, Niyongabire

USL Championship Matchday 9

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Rhode Island FC

Saturday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. ET 

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2025 League Records: 

Rowdies: 1W-6L-1D, 4 pts, 12th East (0-3-1 at home) 

Rhode Island: 2W-3L-3D, 9 pts, 6th East (2-3-1 on the road) 

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2025

Preview: Rowdies vs Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.