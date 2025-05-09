Preview: Rowdies vs Charleston

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will look to dust themselves off and rebound quickly following Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. It was the largest margin of defeat the Rowdies have suffered since April 14, 2018, when they fell to New York Red Bulls II by an identical scoreline.

"The response this weekend needs to be a team that plays with a love for the badge that they're wearing and the fans that are in the stands rather than themselves," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "[Wednesday] was not the result that we wanted but it was not the performance we wanted either. We've got a responsibility to the football club to make sure we can perform the roles and responsibilities that we are asked to do. Sometimes we don't do that to the best of our ability. We're expecting a response with that responsibility in mind on Saturday night."

With the Charleston Battery coming to Al Lang Stadium this Saturday, the Rowdies are aiming to pick up a much-needed victory in USL Championship league action. Through their first three regular season matches played at home this year, the Rowdies have only picked up one point. Traditionally, the Rowdies have been one of the strongest home sides in the league, recording double digit victories in each of the last four regular seasons.

The Rowdies have already squared off against Charleston once this season. Charleston claimed all three points in a 2-1 result on their home turf at Patriots Point Soccer Complex back on April 5. Saturday will only be Charleston's third league match away from home so far this season. Charleston has won once and lost once in their previous road trips for league action.

"One of the good things is we've already played [Charleston] already, so we're familiar with them," said Coleman. "There is also a history there as well, so we're familiar with how they do things and who they are as a football team. We have one day to prepare after Thursday's recovery session to prepare and be ready for the game on Saturday night."

Bodily's Back in the Mix

One of the few bright spots from the midweek match against Orlando was the return of midfielder Blake Bodily from injury. Bodily has been sidelined by injury since exiting at halftime of the Rowdies last matchup against Charleston in early April. Tampa Bay's squad has had to contend with a handful of injuries over the last month, but that injury list is growing smaller now that Bodily is available for action again and defender Laurence Wyke has returned from his knock earlier than expected to appear in the club's last two matches.

"The depth of the squad has obviously been tested over the last few weeks," said Coleman. "It was great to have [Blake] back for 15 minutes on Wednesday. You can see straight away he's courageous with the ball. The way he carries the ball and defends makes a real difference to the team. His return is definitely a positive."

Rodriquez Pro Debut

Wednesday's match featured the professional debut of Rowdies USL Academy signing Alex Rodriguez. The 18-year-old entered as a substitute in the 70th minute against Orlando and showed good energy and confidence during his shift against the MLS side. Rodriguez is the fifth local youngster to make his professional debut for the Rowdies as a USL Academy Player over the last four seasons.

"[Alex] certainly grabbed the opportunity," said Coleman. "I think he played with great energy, great courage... He gives us a different dynamic because he's a runner. I think he certainly took his chance with a great sense of what he was trying to get out of the moment."

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Hilton

QUESTIONABLE: MacPherson, Moon, Skinner

USL Championship Matchday 8

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Charleston Battery 

Saturday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. ET 

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2025 League Records: 

Rowdies: 1W-5L-1D, 4 pts, 11th East (0-2-1 at home) 

Charleston: 5W-2L-0D, 15 pts, 3rd East (1-1-0 on the road) 

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+







