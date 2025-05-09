LouCity Unveils 2025 Third Kit Inspired by Historic Louisville Flag

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC is proud to reveal a new third kit for the 2025 season steeped in the history of its hometown.

The "1778 Kit" - which will be worn for the first time Saturday as LouCity hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Lynn Family Stadium - honors the year of Louisville's founding by paying homage to the city's historic flag. Primarily a deep blue, the jersey features three gold fleurs-de-lis in place of a traditional crest. White front jersey sponsorship by Fifth Third Bank is reminiscent of stars that emblazon the flag.

1778 Kits are on sale now at the Lynn Family Stadium Team Store, open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and online at LouSoccerStore.com. In-store pickup is available for online orders.

"The visibility and exposure we gain from our partnership with Louisville City extends beyond match days. This jersey, which will be worn on and off the field, truly represents that," said Kim Halbauer, Fifth Third Kentucky Regional President. "We are proud to be associated with our hometown professional soccer club and work alongside them to make a positive impact in the community."

Louisville's former flag flew over City Hall from 1948 to 2003, when the City of Louisville and Jefferson County merged to form the Louisville Metro Government. The flag was recognized for its beauty by the North American Vexillological Association in 2004, when it finished ninth on the organization's list of the "10 Best American City Flags."

The 1778 Kit not only honors the city's past but also that of the club. The right sleeve features a piece of LouCity's original logo worn from 2015 to 2021, including during the club's 2017 and 2018 championship seasons.

This new look is the continuance of a first-year partnership between LouCity and global sportswear brand PUMA. In addition to Fifth Third Bank, club partners Toyota and Jefferson Animal Hospital adorn the kit.

City kicks off against Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in its annual "Pups at the Pitch" game, also presented by Fifth Third Bank. Fans can bring their dogs with them to Lynn Family Stadium with proceeds benefitting the Kentucky Humane Society. Visit LouCity.com/pups for tickets and more information.

