Match Preview: FC Tulsa Back at ONEOK Field for Mayfest Night

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa take on Western Conference foe El Paso Locomotive on Mayfest Night at ONEOK Field in beautiful downtown Tulsa

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (4-3-0, 12 points) vs El Paso Locomotive FC (3-2-3, 12 points)

Saturday, May 10, 2025

ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

7 p.m. CT | ESPN+

FC Tulsa and El Paso Locomotive FC are meeting for the first time this season and the squads are level in points. FC Tulsa is looking to bounce back after a two match rough patch, losing in penalties to One Knoxville SC in the opening round of the USL Jägermeister Cup and a 2-1 loss last weekend against Orange County SC. El Paso is entering the match on the back of a penalty shootout win over Texoma FC in the opening round of the USL Jägermeister Cup and a 3-0 victory over New Mexico United. El Paso Locomotive FC most recently played Austin FC in the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open cup, ultimately falling 3-2.

This will be the eighth regular season matchup between the sides and ninth meeting overall, El Paso control the series. Key player Taylor Calheira will be out this match serving a one match suspension after the League Discipline Committee elevated his yellow card from the Orange County SC match last weekend to a red card. FC Tulsa will be looking to other players to step up during this critical Western Conference match. Luckily multiple FC Tulsa players have found their way on to the scoresheet so far this season. For the visiting side, forward Wilmer Cabrera leads the team in goals with six so far this season.

New Addition

FC Tulsa announced the signing of goalkeeper Cole Johnson to the club's first-team roster, pending league and federation approval on Friday. Johnson, 23, joins FC Tulsa following the recall of goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from his loan by Chicago Fire FC.

Johnson arrives in Tulsa after most recently spending time with Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. A standout collegiate player at Southern Methodist University (SMU), Johnson is recognized for his athleticism, vocal leadership, and sharp reflexes between the posts.

Year of Firsts

The early portion of the season has berthed multiple firsts for the club and players. The season opener marked Luke Spencer's first win as head coach while also marking the first time the club won back-to-back season openers defeating Las Vegas Lights FC, 3-1, a season ago. For the first time in franchise history, FC Tulsa defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Sacramento Republic FC. The wins over Phoenix Rising FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies marked the first time in three years, and only the second time in franchise history, that the club won both the season opener and home opener.

Taylor Calheira, Owen Damm, Alex Dalou, and Stefan Lukić all scored their first USL Championship goals in the early weeks of the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.