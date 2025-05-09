League Disciplinary Committee Elevates Caution to Red Card for Calheira Following Orange County Match

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today that forward Taylor Calheira will serve a one-match suspension after the USL Championship Disciplinary Committee reviewed his yellow card caution from the match against Orange County SC and determined it should be elevated to a red card ejection.

The decision follows the league's standard post-match disciplinary review process. The incident, which occurred during the second half of the match, was initially ruled a caution by the match official but has since been deemed to meet the threshold for serious foul play. As a result, Calheira will be unavailable for selection in FC Tulsa's upcoming home match against El Paso Locomotive but will be eligible to return for the following fixture against Lexington SC.

FC Tulsa returns to action this Saturday at ONEOK Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and post match fireworks taking place immediately following the game. Get tickets at fctulsa.com/tickets.







