Orange County SC Drops Another One on the Road in North Carolina 0-1

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC got off to a fast start against North Carolina FC as the home team looked sluggish and fatigued from their midweek Open Cup loss. North Carolina FC rolled out a new lineup on Friday night with some glaring omissions and interesting additions. The absence of NC's top goal scorer, Evan Conway, gave 22-year-old Adam Luckhurst his first start of the season. Luckhurst and the rest of the NCFC offense were irrelevant for most of the first half.

Bryce Jamison was strong to start the match, applying pressure and physicality to the North Carolina defense. In the 16th minute, Jamison rocketed a shot at Jake McGuire, who made a crucial save, deflecting the ball over the bar for a corner kick.

OCSC continued to pound the goal with shots totaling 11 in the first half.

North Carolina FC struggled to penetrate OCSC's defensive lines and failed to register a shot on target until the 45th minute, when a cohesive team effort and precise execution led to Mikey Maldonado crossing the ball to a sliding Rodrigo Da Costa, who scored just under a diving Colin Shutler to give NCFC the lead.

The second half saw NCFC shore up their line with several defensive substitutions holding 5 across the back and looking to see a 1-0 lead through to the end.

OCSC responded by bringing on substitutes like Tristan Trager and Ben Barjolo, but the NCFC defense, particularly goalkeeper McGuire, consistently thwarted their attacks.

Hoping to find some late magic, OCSC brought Shutler into the box for a flurry of last-minute corner kicks to end the game, but despite 22 shots on the night and many opportunities, the Orange and Black failed to find the back of the net as time expired.

OCSC is back at the Champ on Saturday, May 17th, for our family-friendly Touch-A-Truck and Sounds of OC Night. For more information and tickets, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

OCSC has not scored a goal on the road in 2025

OCSC has not won on the road in 2025

OCSC has not secured a clean sheet in 2025

OCSC has gone 11 games without a clean sheet - Longest streak 15

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

NCFC 1 0 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

45' Rodrigo Da Costa - (Assist Mikey Maldonado) - NCFC

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

41' Yellow Card - Vuk Latinovich

NORTH CAROLINA FC

23' Yellow Card - Jaden Servania

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Koa Santos, Vuk Latinovich (64' Chris Hegardt), Kyle Scott (84' Ashton Miles), Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman (99' Mouhamadou War), Kevin Partida, Cameron Dunbar(80' Benjamin Barjolo), Bryce Jamison (64' Tristan Trager), Lyam MacKinnon

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Ethan Zubak, Pedro Guimaraes

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 52% | Shots: 22 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 10 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 3 |

NORTH CAROLINA FC LINEUP: (3-4-2-1)

Jake McGuire (GK); Rafael Mentzingen (97' Tristan Hodge), Finn Sundstrom, Bryce Washington, Paco Craig [C], Jaden Servania (75' Patrick Burner), Colin Martin (75' Raheem Sommersall), Mikey Maldonado, Pedro Dolabella, Rodrigo Da Costa (65' Louis Perez), Adam Luckhurst

Unused subs: Akira Fitzgerald (GK); Conor Donovan, Ahmad Al-Qaq, Oalex Anderson, Justin Malou, Jayson Quintanilla

Head Coach: John Bradford

Possession: 48% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 0 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. North Carolina FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 8

Date: May 9, 2025

Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park







