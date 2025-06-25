Orange County SC Sign Former Scottish International Stephen Kelly

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC announced today the signing of former Glasgow Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly for the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season. Kelly joins OCSC from Livingston FC, having helped lead the club to promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Kelly, 25, from Port Glasgow, Scotland, began his youth career with Glasgow Rangers, an OCSC Partner club, and made his debut for the club in the 2018 League Cup against Ayr United. Kelly has been capped 20 times from U16 to U21 level for Scotland, featuring most recently for the 21's game in Denmark in June of 2021, where he scored in a 1-1 draw against the Danes.

"We are very excited to welcome Stephen to Orange County SC," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "He is a player of proven quality who has competed at a high level in the Scottish Premiership and brings valuable experience to our midfield. His vision, technical ability, and competitive nature will add real quality to our group. What stood out to us was not only his talent but his hunger to embrace a new challenge abroad and represent OCSC. We're confident Stephen will quickly become a key player for the team this year."

The midfielder spent the 2019-20 season on loan in the Scottish Championship with Ayr United, featuring 33 times and scoring 6 goals. In 2020, Kelly spent time on loan at Ross County, where he helped them stay in the top flight, featuring 29 times for the club.

2021 saw Kelly start the campaign playing for Rangers and Rangers B before he moved to Salford City on loan for the second half of the Season. Kelly went on to make 21 appearances for the English League Two side.

In 2022, Kelly transferred to Livingston FC on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Since joining the Lions, he has made 113 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists for the Scottish Premiership side. This past season, he played a pivotal role in the club's promotion back to the Premiership, earning back-to-back Player of the Month honors in March and April in recognition of his standout performances.

"I am delighted to have joined OCSC," said Kelly. "This opportunity was a really exciting one that I felt I wanted to make the most of when I first heard from the club. Hopefully, this can be a successful period for the club, and I am looking forward to playing at home on Saturday in front of the fans."

Stephen Kelly is expected to make his OCSC debut on Saturday, June 28th, when the Orange and Black take on Sacramento Republic FC in a Jägermeister Cup Match. For tickets to Christmas in June, click HERE.

This signing is pending league and federation approval; per club policy, details of the agreement will not be released.

NAME: Stephen Kelly

PRONUNCIATION: Kel-lee

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 25

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 154 lbs

DATE OF BIRTH: April 13, 2000

HOMETOWN: Port Glasgow, Scotland

NATIONALITY: Scottish

PREVIOUS CLUB: Livingston FC / Rangers FC (Scottish Premier League)

SOCIAL MEDIA: N/A

TRANSACTION: Orange County SC has signed Stephen Kelly on June 25, 2025.







