Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Oakland Roots SC 5/10/25

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Shut it Down: SAFC recorded its second consecutive clean sheet Saturday at Rhode Island, also posting a shutout win against Phoenix Rising in the USL Jägermeister Cup. San Antonio is tied for third in the league with three shutouts.

Set the Tempo: SAFC has held the advantage over its opponents in a number of offensive statistical categories this season, currently tied for fourth-most goals in the league with 13. San Antonio has also outshot its competition in six of its first eight matches and outpossessed its challengers in half of those contests.

He Does it All: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez has already put up impressive numbers for SAFC early in the season. The 25-year-old, most commonly known for his assisting capabilities, currently leads San Antonio with four goals this season, double his season total from the past two years. A 2024 finalist for USL Player of the Year, the maestro also leads the league with 64 crosses and 21 chances created this year.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On what the team has improved on in the last month...)

"I think something that we've improved a lot from a month ago is playing the ball from the back. You mentioned those two games that we lost at home, that was one of the most difficult parts of those games. Playing from the back, we struggled a lot, and we ended up playing a lot of long balls. As I said a month ago, that's not our game. The long ball is not our game, but the other teams, they defended well, and we couldn't figure it out, and we end up playing a lot of long balls, so the last couple matches, I believe, we're doing that part we're doing very well, so hopefully we continue and link the final third part to that buildup."

Forward Jake LaCava

(On getting back on track the last few matches...)

"We're definitely heading in the right direction. With the start that we got off to going unbeaten in the first month of the season, I think anything after that can kind of be taken in different directions, but I think it's easy to kind of get carried away so early in the season with results going your way, results not going your way. You know, it's a really long season, and we have a group of seasoned vets, a couple youngsters in there who add a lot of energy and stuff, but I think on the veteran side, they do a really good job and just kind of grounding everybody and bringing us back to reality. It's a long season, and it matters when you hit your stride and consistency matters, but I think with the way that we started, and then hitting a little blip early on in the season, it was kind of good for us, got us back to reality, and, it let us know that we are not indestructible. We're immune to some lapses, and overall, I think it put us back into a direction we're happy with, and the group has really responded."

USL Championship Match #9 - San Antonio FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch : ESPN+, FanDuel Sports Network

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 5-2-1 (16 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)

Oakland Roots SC: 2-5-1 (7 pts; 11th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series : SAFC is unbeaten all-time against the Roots, holding a 5-0-3 lead in the series. San Antonio will be looking for its third consecutive win over the visitors after playing spoiler in Oakland's home opener with a 2-1 win in March.

