San Antonio FC Downs Colorado Springs 2-0 in USL Jagermeister Cup

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, Colo. - San Antonio FC moved to the top of its USL Jägermeister Cup group with another win after defeating Colorado Springs Switchbacks 2-0 on the road Wednesday.

Just minutes after entering the pitch in the second half, Andres Paredes juked out a defender and slid a ball around the goalkeeper into the low post in the 63rd minute to put SAFC up 1-0. The Colombian became the first SAFC player this season to record a brace, adding some extra insurance with another score in the 89th minute to seal the result.

In his second professional appearance, goalkeeper Daniel Namani recorded four saves to record his second consecutive clean sheet.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Andres Paredes (Assisted by Jimmy Medranda) 63'

SA: Andres Paredes (Assisted by Juan Agudelo) 89'

Next Up

San Antonio FC continues its USL Jägermeister Cup group-stage play this Saturday, June 28, hosting USL League One side Union Omaha. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 2-0-0 in the Jägermeister Cup, moving into first place in the Group 2 standings. San Antonio moves to 14-3-6 all-time against Colorado Springs, remaining unbeaten against the Switchbacks in 15 straight USL meetings dating back to 2019. Forward Andres Paredes scored the team's first brace of the campaign, logging his second and third goals in USL play in the match. Defender Jimmy Medranda recorded his team-leading third assist across all competitions. Forward Juan Agudelo assisted his first goal of the season. Defender Abdi Salim made his first start for the club after debuting last week against New Mexico United. Five Ricos SAFC Pro Academy members made appearances in the match, with Leonides Urrutia, Leonardo Jauregui and Braylon Jernigan making their first professional appearances. Ricos SAFC Pro Academy member Dyllan Mendoza made his second appearance and first start in USL play, while Landry Walker made his first appearance this season. Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made four saves in the match for his second straight clean sheet. SAFC has yet to allow a goal in USL Jägermeister Cup play.

SAFC Starting XI: Daniel Namani, Jimmy Medranda, Alexis Souahy, Abdi Salim (Braylon Jernigan 59'), Shannon Gomez (Leonardo Jauregui 80'), Leonides Urrutia (Andres Paredes 59'), Almir Soto (Landry Walker 60'), Nicky Hernandez, Dyllan Mendoza (Lucio Berron 71'), Dmitrii Erofeev, Juan Agudelo (Captain)

Substitutions Not Used: Joey Batrouni, Angel Mercado

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 20'

COS: Yellow Card (Christian Herrera) 38'

SA: Yellow Card (Shannon Gomez) 69'

SA: Yellow Card (Juan Agudelo) 70'

COS: Yellow Card (Zach Zandi) 77'

COS: Yellow Card (Duke LaCroix) 79'

COS: Yellow Card (Charlie Adams) 88'

SA: Yellow Card (Daniel Namani) 90+4'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the win...)

"It was a big performance by the team. From minute one, I think the guys played really well. In the first half, we went, and we stuck to the game plan. We created chances, switching the point of attack. We knew they were aggressive with the pressure and leaving space in the opposition's side, so that's what we did to create chances, but I believe the team's behavior was good for 90 minutes."

(On the academy players...)

"I'm really happy with the result, but more with those guys' performance, the academy kids. That's something we wanted to do the last six months to keep those guys involved with the first team and a lot of those guys had the chance to get minutes in two games this year, against Las Palmas and also tonight. I think all the guys who stepped on the field did really well. That's basically the team, the staff, we're really proud of those guys."

(On the clean sheet...)

"They were really good. We played against a team who is very mobile, especially up front, and we got another shutout for Danny [Namani] in this cup. I'm pleased with that as well. He's a hard worker. He's patient and he waits for his minutes on the field, so happy for him to get another shutout."

(On facing Union Omaha at home this weekend...)

"Well, we have to approach that in the same way we approached this one. We got to go with good energy and intensity, especially at home in front of our fans. They deserve another win at home, so we're going full on Saturday."

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On the team's performance...)

"I think it's one of those games where it's an opportunity for us to continue building for the guys who need minutes and to continue adding to the team and for the academy boys, as well. I think it was important for us to get this win here, and also, we know the record against the Switchbacks and that's something we had in mind as well this game. I think it was a massive win for us collectively and even for the boys back home, so very positive result for us and we continue building."

(On the team's effort...)

"I think it was excellent, ready to give 110%. I think guys knew based on the video we did on Colorado [Springs], and knowing what this game is gonna take and knowing the history between San Antonio and Colorado [Springs], I think the boys understood that, and we can come out to this game and try to get a result. I think it was important for us, and the effort was superb by everyone. The guys coming on in the game brought effort, focus and intensity, and I think that was massive for us."

(On preparing for Omaha on Saturday...)

"We're excited and happy about winning this one, but the games are coming fast. It's a quick turnaround, I know. Mentally, it's a quick turnaround in your mind as well, so I think we enjoy this now, but on the way back, we start thinking about Omaha, and it's at our field. Omaha beat us in the Open Cup and knocked us out, so it's definitely an important game for us to bounce back from that game, and we have another opportunity this weekend to perform the way we performed tonight and continue building on that, so it's going to be very important come Saturday."

Goalkeeper Daniel Namani

(On the win...)

"Very excited and very pleased with the win tonight and with the clean sheet as well. Couldn't have done it without everyone on the field. It took all 11 of us to get the job done, and also, big shoutout to the academy boys who came on and did the jobs as well, so we were really excited and it's good to be back on track."

(On his second clean sheet...)

"Everybody was just on point and everybody was communicating with each other, helping each other, covering for each other, so that helps a lot from me to the back line to the midfield and that translates to the forwards as well, so everybody connected with each other and it just makes our job a lot easier and it helps us get the win today."







