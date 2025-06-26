Foster Scores Highlight Reel Goal, But Boys in Blue Fall

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







St. Petersburg, Fla. - Indy Eleven forward Maalique Foster scored an exquisite goal in stoppage time of the first half, but the host Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied with three second-half goals to earn a 3-1 victory on a stormy and humid night.

Boys in Blue goalkeeper Hunter Sulte recorded two impressive saves in the first half, getting a piece of an Aaron Guillen shot in the 12th minute to deflect it into the crossbar. Then in the 13th, Sulte dove to his left to stop a blast from Danny Crisostomo.

Indy Eleven had to make two injury substitutions in the first half with James Murphy entering for Brem Soumaoro in the 29th minute and Pat Hogan replacing Ben Ofeimu in the 32nd. It is Hogan's 100th career appearance in the USL Championship regular season.

In the 44th minute, midfielder Jack Blake found midfielder Oliver Brynéus on a break on the left side, but Brynéus' shot was saved by Tampa Bay goalkeeper Ethan Bandré.

Then, in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, captain Aodhan Quinn slid to center the ball to Blake. Blake fed Foster outside the area on the right side. Foster took three quick touches and uncorked a left-footed screamer that found the top left corner of the goal for his second of the season and the 21st of his USL Championship career. It was Blake's third assist in 2025 and the 24th of his USLC career.

The first-half goal was the 12th this season for the Boys in Blue. That total is third in the league.

Trailing 2-1 late, Indy Eleven applied the offensive pressure with Blake having his shot deflected to earn a corner kick in the 90th minute where he set up Quinn for a scoring chance.

The Indy Eleven "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" continues with "Racing Indy Night" on Saturday, June 28 vs. Birmingham Legion FC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium in USL Jägermeister Cup action. If the Boys in Blue win in regulation, they will win Group 3 and advance to the quarterfinals of the 38-team tournament on August 20.

Fans can enter a "Summer of Soccer Getaway presented by Indy Roof & Restoration" sweepstakes, with the Grand Prize a fly away trip for two to the Boys in Blue away match at Charleston on Saturday, September 6 with flights, hotel and a food stipend included. Additional prizes include a bundle of an Indy Eleven signed jersey, scarf, and a $25 gift card to the Indy Eleven Shop. Deadline is July 14.

Sign up to the Indy Eleven newsletter for further information on how to enter and follow Indy Eleven and Indy Roof & Restoration on Facebook, Instagram, and X to learn more.

In addition to the sweepstakes, there will be social media giveaways and exclusive merchandise drops for the "Summer of Soccer presented by Indy Roof & Restoration."

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:3 Tampa Bay Rowdies

Wed., June 25, 2025 - 9:00 p.m.

Al Lang Stadium | St. Petersburg, Fla.

Weather: Cloudy, 76 degrees

Attendance: 3,692

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 3-5-5 (-4), 14 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 3-9-2 (-8), 11 pts; 11th in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Maalique Foster (Jack Blake) 45'+1

TBR - Blake Bodily 60'

TBR - Nick Moon (Luis Álvarez) 69'

TBR - Laurence Wyke (Ollie Bassett) 90'+3

Discipline Summary

IND - Edward Kizza (caution) 43'

IND - Bruno Rendon (caution) 45'+4

TBR - Aarón Guillén (caution) 56'

IND - Maalique Foster (caution) 66'

IND - Pat Hogan (caution) 68'

TBR - Manuel Arteaga (caution) 73'

IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 82'

TBR - Woobens Pacius (caution) 90'+5

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Finn McRobb, Ben Ofeimu (Pat Hogan 32'), Josh O'Brien, Oliver Brynéus (Cam Lindley 71'), Bruno Rendon (Hayden White 71'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), Brem Soumaoro (James Murphy 29'), Jack Blake, Edward Kizza (Elvis Amoh 71'), Maalique Foster.

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Elliot Collier, Reice Charles-Cook.

Tampa Bay Rowdies line-up: Robert Castellanos, Laurence Wyke, Aarón Guillén (captain), Ethan Bandré, Blake Bodily (Nick Moon 69'), Danny Crisostomo (Forrest Lasso 87'), Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Joey Skinner 69'), Woobens Pacius, Lewis Hilton, Manuel Arteaga (Ollie Bassett 73'), Luis Álvarez (Endri Mustali 87').

Tampa Bay Rowdies subs not used: Nicolas Campisi, Leo Fernandes.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.