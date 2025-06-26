Jäger Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Westchester SC

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Hounds step back out of USL Championship action for their third match in Jägermeister Cup play when they face USL League One foe Westchester SC for the first time ever Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Neither side is mathematically eliminated from the competition after each dropped their first two matches, but it would require two wins - and a fair share of favorable results elsewhere - to advance to the Cup's knockout rounds. But regardless of their odds to move on, the Hounds will want to maintain their momentum at home after winning their last two league matches at their home ground.

Coming off a 2-1 win in which they blitzed the Tampa Bay Rowdies early with two goals in the first 20 minutes, the Hounds will also try to take the game to a Westchester team that has only four wins on the season, two of which came against lower-league opposition in the U.S. Open Cup. Augi Williams regained his scoring touch by netting his second of the season in the Rowdies win, and though he didn't get credited for an assist, Robbie Mertz continued his strong rate of creating chances with the corner kick he served leading to a Rowdies own goal.

Because the Jäger Cup match falls on the regular schedule - and with no midweek matches until next month - the Hounds can start their strongest lineup on normal rest. However, there are likely to be some tweaks to the lineup, starting at the back, where Jacob Randolph has started both previous Jäger Cup matches in goal for the Hounds.

Westchester, a first-year club, is still getting its footing but has its share of talented players, led by top scorer and former Hounds forward J.C. Obregón (6 goals) and veteran playmaker Conor McGlynn (4 goals). Their team is coming off a 10-day layoff since their last match, but they have a little momentum of their own after claiming a 2-1 road win at Forward Madison behind goals by Obregón and another Championship veteran, Prince Saydee.

At the stadium, fans will want to arrive early to partake in another $1 Beer Night promotion, with I.C. Light on sale from 5 p.m. until kickoff in the Tailgate Zone and in the stadium after gates open. Tickets for the match are still available on Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Saturday's match will air live on KDKA+ and stream in-market on KDKA.com and everywhere else on ESPN+. The Spanish-language radio broadcast of the match will be carried by Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match info

USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage

Riverhounds (0-2-0) vs. Westchester SC (0-2-0)

Date: Saturday, June 28

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Not available

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvWES and #Grittsburgh







