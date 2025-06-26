Roots Host Colorado Springs Switchbacks for USL Jägermeister Cup Match

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Following their 1-0 regular season victory on the road versus Birmingham Legion FC in their latest regular season matchup, Roots will look to build a winning streak as they set to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at the Oakland Coliseum this Saturday, June 28th at 7 PM PT for a Group Stage fixture of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Roots currently sit in sixth place in the seven team Group 1 table with one point following a regulation loss to Spokane Velocity and a penalty kicks loss in their last cup game to AV Alta FC.

But perhaps the friendly ground of the Coliseum will provide a winning spark for Roots, who have yet to play a home game in any mid-season tournament in 2025.

In their last meeting with the Switchbacks - a USL Championship fixture earlier this season - Roots fell 2-3 on the road. But the current Oakland squad has looked quite a bit different than they had in the early portion of the season.

Once the far-and-away leaders of the league in goals conceded, Oakland has shown a tenaciously sturdy defense in their last three showings. Roots' backline has allowed only a single goal in the last 270 minutes of play, and goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh has posted a .909 save percentage since the beginning of June.

On the reverse side of the coin, however, Roots have struggled to find twine themselves as well. Kai Greene's game winning PK conversion in Oakland's last match was the first goal scored for the club in the month of June, and entering Saturday's contest, Roots have failed to score from open play in four of their last five fixtures.

Roots' face long odds in escaping the Group Stage of the tournament, and therefore could potentially use the match as an opportunity to get creative on the attacking front, and experiment with tactics, formations, lineups, etc. in order to work out the club's scoring woes.

Following Saturday's cup match, Roots will continue an extended homestand as they return to regular season competition hosting Detroit City FC on July 5th and Phoenix Rising FC on July 12th.







