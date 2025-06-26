Switchbacks Fall at Weidner Field against San Antonio FC in USL Jagermeister Cup Match, 2-0

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. San Antonio FC

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Jayson Ortiz) Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. San Antonio FC(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Jayson Ortiz)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks lose a tough battle against San Antonio FC at Weidner Field in their second USL Jagermeister Cup Match, 0-2.

Going into the first half, both teams fought to control possession of the ball. The boys in black and blue had seven shots, with two on target. The Switchbacks held a passing accuracy of 86.3% having a total of 14 crosses. However, both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first half.

A difficult second half for the Switchbacks, however, they held their passing accuracy at 82.3% and made seven crosses. Tensions were high, with a total of seven yellow cards issued between both teams. San Antonio was able to find the back of the net in the 68th minute by #32 Luis Andres Paredes with an assist by #94 Jimmy Medranda. Medranda with a quick pass across the box to Paredes, who was on the left side of the box, sending it past the goal line. Paredes scored again in the 89th minute with a shot from the left side of the box, which was assisted by #17 Juan Agudelo.

Post Match Quotes: James Chambers:

Overall Thoughts

"Obviously, pretty disappointed. I think we should have been well ahead in the first half, and it's the same story. We don't take the chances that we create, and then we give up two ridiculous goals. It's just the same story at this moment. Pretty low night to be honest."

On the upcoming match on Saturday against New Mexico

"Yeah, we will recover on the ground. We just gotta get ourselves out of this funk that we are in."

Duke Lacroix:

Overall thoughts

"I think on both ends of the pitch, we just need to be clinical, offensively and then defensively, limiting the few chances that they had, making it more difficult. I think you know, 2-0 isn't reflective of how the game went, but that's how it goes. We're clinical on the offensive third, and we didn't limit their opportunities defensively."

Matt Mahoney:

Overall thoughts:

"Yeah, seems to be the story of us at the moment, not finishing our chances, and then I should have done better on the one v one. But a lot of belief still left in this group. It'd be a bigger problem if we weren't creating the chances. So we know we just have to finish them off. You know, that's just kind of how things are falling for us at the moment. But we know the game evens itself out."

On preparing for Saturday's Jagermeister cup match:

"It's a quick turnaround. But we got a little bit of our depth back, and we got guys that are getting back in form. You know, Charlie (Adams) is playing again. Levy (Levonte Johnson) is playing again, which is good. So we're gonna go there and give it our all. We played there a week or two ago, and you know, we had arguably the better chance. They're (New Mexico) good on the ball and a tough two to play on. But we'll go there, give them a full swing and try to get three points."

Mark your calendars as the Switchbacks take on Louisville City FC for the Independence Day Firework Spectacular on Friday, July 4th. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (1) SA: Daniel Namani (4)

Goals: COS: N/A SA: Paredes (A: Medranda)(63'), Paredes (A: Agudelo)(89')

YC:COS: Herrera (38'), Zandi (77'), Lacroix (79'), Adams (88') SA: Soto (20'), Gomez (69'), Agudelo (70'), Paredes (89'), Namani (90+4')

