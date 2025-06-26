Hartford Athletic Joins Hartford Public Library for Third Edition of Summer Reading Sundays Presented by M&T Bank

Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic is proud to announce the return of Summer Reading Sundays, presented by M&T Bank in collaboration with the Hartford Public Library. This new community initiative invites families to enjoy reading and recreational fun on the field at Trinity Health Stadium.

Taking place on June 29, July 20, and August 17, Summer Reading Sundays offer a unique opportunity for children and families to engage in literacy-building activities followed by soccer skills clinics in a community-focused setting. There is no admission cost to enter, and all ages are welcome.

"When we launched Summer Reading Sundays three years ago, we wanted to create something truly special for our community," said Michele Roux, Chief Operating Officer of Hartford Athletic. "What makes this program unique is seeing our professional players and coaches fully engaged in both the literacy and soccer components - they're not just leading clinics, they're sitting with kids and sharing stories together. With our gates wide open and no admission fee, it's a true community day that shows learning happens everywhere and that our stadium belongs to everyone. We're proud to work with M&T Bank, The Hartford, and the Hartford Public Library to bring this initiative to life for children across Greater Hartford."

In partnership with M&T Bank and supported by The Hartford, Hartford Athletic's Green & Blue Foundation aims to strengthen literacy and promote the value of physical activity across Greater Hartford. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to empowering local youth through education, sport, and meaningful community engagement.

M&T Bank's participation comes as part of a new co-marketing and sponsorship agreement between the bank and Hartford Athletic. Under the agreement, M&T will serve as a sponsoring partner for a series of Hartford Athletic events throughout the remainder of 2025, and M&T branding will be visible throughout Trinity Health Stadium, on screen during televised game broadcasts, and online at HartfordAthletic.com.

"At M&T Bank, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and that includes investing in our children and their education," said Michael Weinstock, M&T Bank's Regional President in Hartford. "We are proud to partner with Hartford Athletic on this year's Summer Reading Sundays program, which plays a vital role in keeping Connecticut students engaged and inspired throughout the summer. Initiatives and partnerships with community centric organizations exemplify our dedication to building stronger, more resilient communities, and that's at the heart of everything we do at M&T."

Each session will begin with a story time led by professional players, parents and Hartford Public Library librarians, supported by volunteers from M&T Bank. Hartford Public Library will bring additional books that are on the summer reading list for kids to use and take home if they would like. Following the reading sessions, Hartford Athletic coaches will host interactive soccer clinics to encourage healthy, active lifestyles. Participants will also receive complimentary pizza and refreshments provided by Wooster Street Pizza and an exclusive event t-shirt.

Hartford Athletic is excited to bring this dynamic program to the community and looks forward to welcoming families to Trinity Health Stadium this summer for Summer Reading Sundays.







