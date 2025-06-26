LouCity Signs Morris to New Multi-Year Contract

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC wingback Jake Morris

Louisville City FC has signed wingback Jake Morris to a new contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old is in his second season with LouCity. He has appeared in 42 competitive games for the club, scoring five goals and contributing eight assists. Notably, Morris scored the goal that clinched LouCity's first Players' Shield title in 2024.

"We are happy to be able to extend Jake's time here in Louisville. He is a dynamic player in this league and played a very important role in our run to the Players' Shield last season," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "While he has spent this season trying to return to full health, I am excited about what the future holds for him at this club and am confident he will play an important role as we push to accomplish our goals in 2025."

Injuries have stalled his progress to begin 2025, but Morris has seen action in the last three games off the bench. He had an assist in LouCity's 4-1 win over Loudoun United on Wednesday. Overall this season, Morris has played 177 minutes across competitions, helping LouCity to first place in the USL Championship.

"I'm super excited to continue with the team and this amazing year we are having," Morris said. "I want to thank my team and staff for all their support over the last year and a half. I can't wait for the ongoing success this club has, and I'm blessed to be a part of it."

Before joining Louisville City, Morris spent time in the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew organizations, working with each club's reserve team. He also had a spell on loan from Columbus at Loudoun United in the USL Championship.

Prior to becoming a professional, Morris played with the Campbell Camels of the NCAA DI Big South Conference. Internationally, Morris has represented the United States at the U19 and U20 level.

