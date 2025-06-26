New Mexico United Beats FC Juarez, 1-0, in International Friendly

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United bested Liga MX giants FC Juarez on Wednesday night. Finishing the evening with a 1-0 advantage, thanks to Thomas Amang's first goal for the club and a clean sheet from Kris Shakes. The win avenges a 2-4 loss last season in the same fixture, and gives United the edge in the all-time series, after they won a preseason match in Juarez this year.

Amang got the scoring started (and finished) in the 32nd minute, after the two sides traded punches for the first half hour. An excellent diagonal ball from Chris Gloster found Amang, who tapped back for Marlon Vargas in the box. Vargas cut onto his right foot, before sliding the return ball between two defenders to an open Amang, who fired on the right foot for his first United goal.

Shakes was tested once in the first half, on a shot from range that seemed to take him by surprise. A quick reaction allowed him to tap the shot over the bar.

At halftime, United made nine changes, including opportunities for several Academy players. Kyle Hofmann shone brightly on the left side, chasing several attackers away from goal, and earning several clearances to help Shakes preserve the clean sheet.

United return home this Saturday, as they take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Jagermeister Cup. The match will be United's Pride on the Pitch contest. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 pm.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.