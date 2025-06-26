Match Preview: Republic FC at Orange County SC (USL Jägermeister Cup)

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Overview: SAC @ OC

Date: Saturday, June 28

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium (Irvine, CA)

Watch: FOX40, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

This weekend's match marks the third straight road contest for the Indomitable Club. Last Saturday, the squad closed out its trip to the East Coast with a 2-0 win over Rhode Island FC. After a relatively quiet first half, Republic FC found the back of the net twice in eight minutes to put the match away.

"After seven days on the road, we finished the trip well," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "We had a difficult result in Birmingham Wednesday, but I always think it's about how you respond, and the players responded really emphatically. Not just with the result, but with the performance."

Cristian Parano caused havoc for Rhode Island's backline all night and played a key role in both goals. In the 53rd minute, he shook off two defenders before drawing the foul that set up Rodrigo Lopez's perfect set-piece finish. Just eight minutes later, Parano found the back of the net himself as Russell Cicerone made the unselfish choice to lay the ball off for an unmarked Parano inside the box, and the Argentinian put his left-footed strike on target.

The back-to-back goals showed how lethal Republic FC's attack can be once it gets going. Of Sacramento's six multi-goal games this season, four have come with rapid-fire goals within 15 minutes of each other.

Saturday's victory was doubly special for goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, who recorded two saves to become the third player to earn his 50th USL Championship regular season clean sheet.

Know Your Opponent - Orange County SC

OCSC is coming into the match with fresh legs following a bye week. Back on June 14, they picked up their biggest win of the year, defeating Western Conference standout El Paso Locomotive by a score of 3-0. It marked OC's first road win and first clean sheet of the season. Just before the break, the team erupted for three goals in 10 minutes, led by Ethan Zubak's six-minute brace. On the defensive end, El Paso fired away 24 shots, but goalkeeper Collin Shutler made four saves to secure the shutout.

Saturday could see the USL debut for new addition Stephen Kelly. The midfielder signed with Orange County earlier this week following an eight-year career in Scotland, which included stints with Rangers, Ayr United, Ross County, and most recently Livingston.

Head-to-Head

A familiar face indeed - Republic FC and Orange County SC have played 29 times since 2014, making this the third-most contested series in USL history. The Indomitable Club will be looking to flip the script from the teams' first head-to-head this past April when two own goals set OC up for the win.

USL Jägermeister Cup - Group 1

Both teams need a win to secure their spot in the competition. For Republic FC, three points would keep the team at the top of the Group 1 standings and put the squad in prime position to advance to the knockout rounds following the final group stage match in July. Last time out in Cup play, The Quails took a 4-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights. Jared Mazzola became the first goalkeeper to record two clean sheets in the tournament and earned Team of the Round honors alongside defender Lee Desmond.

"We know that three points will put us in a good place," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "This is about putting our destiny in our own hands. We want to get through to the next round and this will give us the best chance."

On the bottom half of the table, Orange County has to pick up a win to stay alive in the USL Cup. They are currently 0-2 in the tournament, losing 3-1 and 3-2 to Las Vegas Lights and Monterey Bay FC, respectively.







