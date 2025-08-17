Five Second-Half Goals in Shootout at Loudoun

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Leesburg, Va. - Indy Eleven and Loudoun United FC combined for all five goals after halftime, with the hosts scoring last to earn a 3-2 win.

For the second consecutive year, Boys in Blue defender James Musa scored at Loudoun. This time it came in the 51st minute off Indy Eleven's first corner kick of the match. Forward Maalique Foster earned the corner, turning and firing on target from inside the area. Midfielder James Murphy delivered the corner into the center of the six to Musa, who headed it home for his second goal as a member of the Boys in Blue. It was Murphy's second assist in his last three games.

After the hosts tied it at 1-1, Indy Eleven goalkeeper Hunter Sulte started the next scoring sequence in the 78th minute. Sulte scooped up a loose ball at the left edge of the area, sprinted it toward the 18, and fired it to Cam Lindley in the midfield. Lindley settled it, took three long strides, and uncorked a perfect pass to the edge of the area to forward Elvis Amoh. At full speed, Amoh touched it forward and then hit it between the legs of Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux to give his team a 2-1 lead.

It is Amoh's fifth goal this season in USL Championship action and his ninth overall in all competitions. Amoh has 45 career goals in USLC play, good for a tie for 40th all-time.

For Lindley, it is his 29th career assist in the USLC regular season, good for a tie for 23rd all-time.

Indy Eleven will host the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals vs. Greenville Triumph SC Wednesday at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. The Boys in Blue led everyone in the 38-team Jägermeister Cup field with 11 points in group play with a 3-0-1 record. All tickets are $15 ($11 for season ticket members).

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:3 Loudoun United FC

Sat., August 16, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Segra Field | Leesburg, Va.

Weather: Sunny, 87 degrees

Attendance: 2,413

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 5-9-5 (-6), 20 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Loudoun United FC: 9-7-4 (2), 31 pts; #3 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - James Musa (James Murphy) 51'

LDN - Arquimides Ordonez (Florian Valot) 63'

IND - Elvis Amoh (Cam Lindley) 78'

LDN - Zach Ryan (Keegan Tingey) 82'

LDN - Arquimides Ordonez 86'

Discipline Summary

IND - Romario Williams (caution) 40'

LDN - Kwame Awuah (caution) 45'

LDN - Arquimides Ordonez (caution) 74'

IND - Elvis Amoh (caution) 93'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Ben Ofeimu, Josh O'Brien (Logan Neidlinger 76'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Cam Lindley, Jack Blake (Finn McRobb 67'), Romario Williams (Elvis Amoh 67'), Maalique Foster.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Elliot Collier, Edward Kizza, Oliver Brynéus, Reice Charles-Cook.

Loudoun United FC Line-up: Hugo Fauroux, Cole Turner (Robby Dambrot 71'), Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey, Kwame Awuah, Abdellatif Aboukoura (Pedro Santos 92'), Tommy McCabe, Drew Skundrich (captain), Omari Glasgow (Arquimides Ordonez 59'), Riley Bidois (Zach Ryan 58'), Florian Valot (Ben Mines 92').

Loudoun United FC Subs Not Used: Moses Nyeman, Ryan Jack.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.