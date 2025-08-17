Hartford Athletic Holds Western Conference Leader FC Tulsa to a 1-1 Draw

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

With all eyes on red-hot Hartford, the Boys in Green battled Western Conference leader, FC Tulsa to a thrilling 1-1 draw, extending their unbeaten streak to five games. Both sides walked away with a hard-earned point.

Hartford Athletic had already made waves across the league earlier in the week, with three players named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. Riding a wave of momentum from four strong performances, Hartford entered the match with confidence.

From the opening whistle, Hartford came out swinging. In just the second minute, Michee Ngalina sliced through defenders in the final third and drove into the box, only to be stifled at the last moment by Tulsa's alert backline.

The first half saw end-to-end action as both teams traded counterattacks and fought for control. The battle for the first goal grew more intense with each passing minute, and though both sides created dangerous chances, it wasn't until stoppage time that the deadlock was broken.

In first half stoppage time, FC Tulsa was awarded a free kick. Eliot Goldthorp stepped up to take the kick and placed it just behind the line. In an attempt to stop the ball from crossing the line, Joe Farrell accidentally knocked the ball in, recording an own goal, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead right before halftime.

Coming into the second half with renewed intensity, Kyle Edwards was substituted into the game. The forward made an immediate impact upon entry. In the 46th minute, Emmanuel Samadia, the cross boss, perfectly placed a ball in front of the goal. Edwards headed the ball into the back of the net, equalizing the game.

The tempo didn't let up. The second half was a relentless, high-energy affair, with both sides pushing forward in search of a winner. Big tackles, clutch saves, and rapid transitions defined the remainder of the match, but neither team could find the breakthrough before the final whistle.

Hartford Athletic takes on regional rival Rhode Island FC next at Trinity Health Stadium. The last two matches of the rivalry, dubbed El Clámico by the fans, were tightly contested and both ended in a draw. The matchup will take place on Saturday, August 23, at 7:00 PM and promises to be a dramatic match. Tickets are available here.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD FC TULSA

Shots 11 10

Shots On Target 5 1

Corners 6 3

Fouls 13 14

Offsides 3 1

Possession 60.1% 39.9%

Passing Accuracy 79.4% 67.3%

Saves 1 4

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD FC TULSA

46 ¬Â² - Kyle Edwards 45+7 ¬Â² - (OG) Joe Farrell

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD FC TULSA

61 ¬Â² - Antony Siaha (Yellow) 38 ¬Â² - Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yellow)

45+4 ¬Â² - Delentz Pierre (Yellow)

56 ¬Â² - Owen Damm (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD FC TULSA

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 99 (GK) Johan Peñaranda

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 15 (DF) Lamar Batista

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 91 (DF) Abdoulaye Cissoko (C)

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 4 (DF) Delentz Pierre

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 6 (MF) Boubacar Diallo

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 12 (MF) Lucas Stauffer

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 5 (MF) Marcos Cerato (Stefan Lukic, 85 ¬Â²)

17 (MF) Jonathan Jiménez (Kyle Edwards, 45 ¬Â²) 2 (DF) Owen Damm (Harvey St Clair 73 ¬Â²)

8 (MF) Junior Moreira (Samuel Careaga, 45 ¬Â²) 37 (MF) Eliot Goldthorp (Kalil ElMedkhar, 59 ¬Â²)

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 9 (FW) Taylor Calheira (Trevor Amann, 85 ¬Â²)

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 21 (FW) Alexander Dalou







