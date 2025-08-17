El Paso Locomotive FC Manage Draw Against Monterey Bay FC

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - A stoppage time goal from the visitors cost El Paso Locomotive FC the full three points at home as Los Locos played to a 2-2 draw against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Christian Sorto, in for an injured Andy Cabrera, bagged a brace for his first two Locomotive goals with two successful long-range efforts. Jahmali Waite also came up big with four saves on the night to keep the match within reach.

Both teams alternated bouts of possession early with Monterey Bay finding the back of the net first. That lead was short-lived, however, as Sorto converted a free kick less than two minutes later to level the match.

Another banger from Sorto propelled El Paso into the lead in the 59th minute. Waite stood tall at the back with a couple of key saves, but ultimately, the visitors salvaged a point in the 94th minute.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on 2-2 result against Monterey Bay FC:

"This one is really painful. It's never easy to lose two points in the 95th minute. On the field, we sensed that we were in control of the match especially the second half. We made one or two mistakes that cost us. It hurts because we felt that we were the better team and had more opportunities to prove that. Everything is tough in this conference, and even though we still move up in the table, we have to move forward."

Christian Sorto on getting going offensively:

"It feels good to get those first two at home. My confidence is through the roof right now which hopefully is good for the team. We need to push for the playoffs, so my goal is to help us do that."

Jahmali Waite on tough remaining schedule:

"To be honest, these matches could end up working in our favor. As you get closer to the playoffs, you want to be playing your best football, and there's no better way to challenge yourself than playing the best teams in the league. As a team, we have to use these matches to get into a rhythm going into the postseason."

GAME NOTES

Christian Sorto scored his first two goals for Locomotive in his first regular season start for the club.

Wahab Ackwei made his 100th career USL regular season appearance.

Memo Diaz recorded his first assist in league play this season.

Alvaro Quezada left the match with an apparent leg injury in the 43rd minute.

FORECAST: 82ºF, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

- ELP - Christian Sorto 23', 59' (Memo Diaz)

- MB - Adrian Rebollar 21' (John Klein), Anton Søjberg 90+4' (Mayele Malango)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz-C (Wahab Ackwei 84'), Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 43'), Gabi Torres (Tony Alfaro 84'), Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno, Beto Avila, Christian Sorto (Robert Coronado 73')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Bryan Romero, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez, Emiliano Rodriguez

MB - (3-4-3) Nico Campuzano, Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Nicholas Gordon (Alex Lara 66'), Joel Garcia Jr., Wesley Fonguck (Ilijah Paul 66'), Mobi Fehr, John Klein, Xavi Gnaulati (Anton Søjberg 56'), Adrian Rebollar (Mayele Malongo 65'), Luke Ivanovic (Ethan Bryant 86')

Subs Not Used: Pierce Gallaway, Dallas Odle

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Palermo Ortiz (Yellow) 35'

MB - Carlos Guzmán (Yellow) 22', Joel Garcia Jr. (Yellow) 28', Adrian Rebollar (Yellow) 45'+3', Sami Guediri (Yellow) 67', Nico Campuzano (Yellow) 90'+6'

MATCH STATS: ELP | MB

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 1|2

POSSESSION: 55|45

SHOTS: 11|14

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|6

SAVES: 4|1

FOULS: 9|17

OFFSIDES: 0|1

CORNERS: 6|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC finish off their two-match homestand against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, August 23 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.







