FC Tulsa Held to 1-1 Draw in Hard-Fought Clash at Trinity Health Stadium

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Trinity Health Stadium (Hartford, CT). FC Tulsa left Hartford with a point after a tense 1-1 draw against Hartford Athletic on Saturday evening. Tulsa struck first just before halftime, but Kyle Edwards equalized immediately after the interval, leaving both teams to share the spoils in the USL Championship.

Early Drama and First-Half Breakthrough

From the opening whistle, Hartford came out swinging. Michee Ngalina nearly opened the scoring in the second minute, cutting through Tulsa's defense before being denied at the last moment.

Both teams traded attacks throughout the half, but it was Tulsa who went ahead in stoppage time. Awarded a free kick, Eliot Goldthorp's delivery caused chaos in the box, and Hartford's Joe Farrell accidentally turned the ball into his own net, giving Tulsa a 1-0 lead just before the break.

Edwards Responds Instantly

Hartford responded with intensity right after halftime. Forward Kyle Edwards, subbed in at the start of the second half, made an immediate impact. In the 46th minute, Emmanuel Samadia delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, and Edwards rose high to head home the equalizer.

The second half maintained a relentless pace, with both sides pushing for a winner. Big tackles, clutch saves, and rapid transitions kept fans on edge, but neither team could find the breakthrough before the final whistle.

Key Moments

45+1' - Joe Farrell own goal gives FC Tulsa the lead (0-1)

46' - Kyle Edwards heads in equalizer for Hartford (1-1)

Match Stats

Hartford Athletic vs. FC Tulsa

Shots: 11 - 10

Shots on target: 5 - 1

Possession: 61% - 39%

Passes: 398 - 266

Pass accuracy: 79% - 67%

Fouls: 13 - 14

Yellow cards: 1 - 3

Red cards: 0 - 0

Offsides: 3 - 1

Corners: 5 - 3

From the Coach

Head coach Luke Spencer praised his team's resilience while recognizing areas for improvement:

"It wasn't our cleanest game in possession, but I still thought we could've been more clinical in front of goal. Again, our guys fought till the end, and we were able to get a point out of here. We're never satisfied without getting three points, but in the context of the game, I think a point is fair to take away."

What This Means

The draw keeps FC Tulsa at the top of the USL Championship standings but halts their winning streak. Hartford Athletic, meanwhile, extends their unbeaten run to five matches and continues their momentum at home.

Notable Performances

Boubacar Diallo (FC Tulsa): A steady force in midfield, anchoring Tulsa's shape.

"Hartford is a very athletic team, so for us it was all about controlling the midfield and winning those key moments. We defended well as a unit, and that collective effort allowed us midfielders to do our job and keep the game under control."

Abdoulaye Cissoko (FC Tulsa): Helped marshal the backline and limit Hartford's second-half chances.

"Every game is different - you're not always going to win by two or three goals. For us it's about mentality, adapting to the challenge, and being ready for whatever the game demands."







