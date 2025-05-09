Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at New Mexico United

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising will play its third match in seven days this weekend when it travels to face rivals New Mexico United on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (PT) at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Saturday marks the first of three scheduled meetings in 2025 between Rising and New Mexico United, and the first of two showdowns in the month of May. With a home tilt in USL Jägermeister Cup play scheduled for May 31 and another meeting set for October 4th, Rising look to get off on the front-foot in its 2025 series against New Mexico.

"We have to stay focused now on the league," forward Dariusz Formella said following Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup match. "The table doesn't look like we want. We're not accepting this situation, and we have to get back to winning in the league."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at New Mexico United

WHEN: Saturday, May 10 (6:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: RGCU Field at Isotopes Park (Albuquerque, NM.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (team socials)

STEPPING UP TO THE CHALLENGE

Piecing together a matchday roster has proven to be an ever-changing puzzle for Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah in 2025. As has been well-documented throughout the early portion of the season, injuries and other long-term absences along the back line has forced Rising to play different defensive lineups in all but one match.

Another result of the shuffling lineups has been fielding a bench, with Kah having to balance who he wants to start alongside who brings the right amount of energy to provide a boost late in a match. Some of those decisions have been made for him, with forward Damián Rivera dealing with a lower-leg injury that has limited his ability to go 90 minutes, while others -- such as where to start, or utilize, certain players on the field -- haven't.

"Because of all the injuries we have, we can't put the people we want to come off the bench," Kah said. "But that's football. The players who are playing are showing the hunger and drive to fight for this club. You cannot ask for more."

Rising have fielded several Academy players in a matchday squad with many, such as midfielders Jamison Ping and Pierce Rizzo as well as forward Cyrus Kowall, able to make their full professional debuts. Ping has both started in certain matches and has come off the bench.

With new players coming in an out of the lineup each week, Kah has needed to rely on every player to step up and play their role.

CONSTANT GROWTH

Kah and his coaching staff have analyzed the squad in more ways than just on-field results so far this season. In numerous post-match press conferences, Kah has pointed to the growth of the overall squad as well as that of individual players, many of whom have been forced into unnatural positions and asked to adapt quickly.

Natural midfielder Carl Sainté has been asked to start in defense ever since Pape Mar Boye went down with an injury against San Antonio FC on April 26. Outside back Collin Smith has had to play center back for the first time in his career, while midfielder Hope Avayevu has started matches in both midfield and among the front three. Most notably, Academy defender Braxton Montgomery has played in 10 of Rising's 11 matches, starting eight times.

"That kid is 18 years old," Kah said. "You see the way he is playing and he has been a stalwart for us at the back. At any position we have put him in. Today was another great test because you're going against players who play at a high level, and how many chances did he get playing against Braxton?"

Additionally, Ping and forward Cyrus Kowall took the field against Houston on May 7. Through two months, 2025 has proven to be a season of opportunity and growth for Rising, even as it continues to work toward turning those moments of growth into tangible on-field results.

RETURN OF A RIVALRY

Rising next faces one of its toughest challenges of the 2025 season to date: a road showdown against rivals New Mexico United. With four wins in its last five matches in USL Championship play, Head Coach Dennis Sanchez's side is one of the most in-form teams in the league and currently sits second in the Western Conference (15pts).

Forward Greg Hurst leads New Mexico's attack, scoring three goals five appearances (five starts). Midfielder Marlon Vargas and forward Mukwelle Akale have combined to create 25 chances for their team, assisting on two goals each so far this season.

New Mexico added to an already talented roster over the offseason, bringing in midfielder Vargas from MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance as well as MLS-proven winger McKinze Gaines. Between New Mexico's recent run of form and depth at several positions, Saturday will be a tough away day for Rising.

"When you don't get the results, mentally it's not easy, but we have to keep going," Formella said. "It's a physically demanding week. We go to New Mexico, also in altitude. It's difficult, but that is why we are here."

Rising currently holds a 5-3-2 record in the regular-season series, most recently taking home a 2-1 victory in its last trip to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park on October 9, 2024.







