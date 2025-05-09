Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Front-Of-Kit Partnership with Silk Title Co.

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced a new partnership with Silk Title Co. for the 2025 season.

Silk Title, the club's Exclusive Escrow & Title Partner, provides title insurance, search, and settlement services across the nation to the top banks and mortgage lenders. Known for technology, service and innovative use of data, Silk Title will be the club's partner in support of the people of Las Vegas and creating a great experience for all fans of the game.

"We're excited to enter this partnership with Silk Title," said Lights CEO Shawn McIntosh. "As a club, we're striving to deliver amazing value to our fan experience and push Las Vegas forward as the sports and entertainment capital of the world. Silk Title's identity - a forward-thinking company that cares about providing an excellent experience and supporting Las Vegas' incredible growth - aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're looking forward to working together both this year and beyond."

Silk Title Co. will feature as the front-of-kit sponsor on the Lights' 2025 jerseys, the Downtown Gold Kit and the Vegas Origins Kit.

"Our business is based on partnership. When we started working with the Las Vegas Lights ownership and leadership team, we knew we found a true partner. Our whole business is based on experience and service," said Marc Trachtenberg, CEO of Silk Title Co. "We look forward to supporting and celebrating the Las Vegas Lights and continuing our partnership with winning organizations."

In addition to the front-of-kit sponsorship, the company will have a custom branded hospitality suite in the Premium Deck, which was installed to improve the fan experience at Cashman Field ahead of the 2024 season soon after Owner Jose Bautista acquired the team.

