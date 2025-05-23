Las Vegas Lights FC Announces New Partnership with BeatBox Beverages

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced a new partnership with BeatBox Beverages for the 2025 season, bringing even more energy, excitement and flavor to the fan experience at Cashman Field.

BeatBox, the Original Party Punch and one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in the U.S. is taking over the Club's main video board - now officially renamed "The BeatBox." The flavorful, non-carbonated, wine-based cocktail beverages will also be available for purchase in its signature resealable cartons at all home matches this year.

"We're thrilled to welcome BeatBox to the Lights," said Lights CEO Shawn McIntosh. "BeatBox is a disruptor in the industry that stands apart and excels at bringing people together. For us as a club, continuing to elevate the matchday experience for our fans is an important goal. So, as our video board becomes 'The BeatBox' and other activations begin, we're excited to collaborate with them to bring the party together at Cashman Field."

From pre-game tailgate parties to in-game activations and fan giveaways, BeatBox will play a key role in turning up the volume on and off the field. This partnership builds on BeatBox's growing presence in live sports and entertainment venues across the country, including stadiums, racetracks, music festivals and other fan-first occasions where fans come together to celebrate.

"Las Vegas knows how to bring the party, and so do we," said Zech Francis, SVP Global Marketing at BeatBox. "This partnership is an ideal match for our mission to fuel unforgettable fan experiences - we love the energy and excitement Las Vegas Lights FC brings to this incredible city and we can't wait to light it up together at Cashman Field this season."

Las Vegas will next play at home on Saturday, May 24 against El Paso Locomotive FC for Card Collector Night. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.







