League Disciplinary Committee Elevates Caution to Red Card for Pierre Following Lexington Match

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today that defender Delentz Pierre will serve a one-match suspension after the USL Championship Disciplinary Committee reviewed his yellow card caution from the match against Lexington SC and determined it should be elevated to a red card ejection.

The decision follows the league's standard post-match disciplinary review process. The incident, which occurred during the first half of the match, was initially ruled a caution by the match official but has since been deemed to meet the threshold for serious foul play. As a result, Pierre will be unavailable for selection in FC Tulsa's upcoming road match against Lexington SC but will be eligible to return for the following fixture against Birmingham Legion FC.

FC Tulsa returns to action next Saturday at ONEOK Field for Greenwood Night. The club will be debuting their new Through the Fire kit. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Get tickets at fctulsa.com/tickets.







