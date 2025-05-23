Legion FC Signs Kameron Lacey and Erik Centeno

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Friday two new additions to its roster with the signings of forward Kameron Lacey and defender Erik Centeno. The moves are pending league and federation approval with both players to be available for selection when Legion FC travels to face Miami FC on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT.

"We're excited to add both Kameron and Erik to our roster," said Legion FC CEO and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps. "Both players have shown they can compete at a high level in the league and we believe they'll be strong fits for our locker room and our style of play. We're looking forward to seeing their impact throughout this season."

No stranger to the USL, Lacey comes to the Magic City after spending parts of 2024 in both the Championship and League One with San Antonio FC and Lexington SC, respectively. He logged 17 appearances and provided three assists with SAFC before making a loan move to Lexington where he scored a goal across 10 outings. After a successful stint in college with the University of Charlotte, Lacey began his professional career in 2023 with Minnesota United 2 in MLS Next Pro where he led the squad with 10 goals that season. Born in Miami, Florida, the 24-year-old Lacey is eligible to represent both USA and Jamaica. He made a pair of appearances for the Jamaica U-20 squad in 2018.

Centeno joins the Birmingham outside back depth chart after spending the past three seasons with Atlanta United FC 2, after being drafted by its parent club with the 19th overall picks in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He spent his first season with the club in the USL Championship, where he registered three assists over the course of 30 appearances in 2022. Centeno then made the move to MLS Next Pro with the club where he logged six more assists in 46 appearances through 2023 and 2024. The 22-year-old from Stockton, California scored his lone goal on June 4, 2023 in a 5-0 Atlanta victory over Inter Miami II.

Following a pair of matches on the road, Legion FC returns to Protective Stadium on Wednesday, June 4 when it welcomes Indy Eleven.







