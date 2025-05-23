Detroit City FC Returns Home After Four-Match Road Trip, Hosts Eastern Conference Leaders Charleston Battery

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC huddle(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club returns home this weekend after a four-game road trip to take on Eastern Conference rival Charleston Battery. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and TUDN and broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this match following a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC last Sunday. After a scoreless first half, Alex Villanueva opened the scoring with a brilliant play in the box in the 47th minute. Still, a Birmingham goal from a corner kick in the 81st minute equalized the match, resulting in both teams earning a point.

Detroit City sees its four-match road trip end with three draws and one loss. All the draws took place in league play, with games in Indianapolis, Hartford, and Birmingham. The lone loss came in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup against Chicago Fire FC.

Milestones are on the horizon for two Detroit City FC players. If Connor Rutz appears on Saturday, it will be his 152nd for the club, giving him sole possession of the second-most all-time, passing club legend Nate Steinwascher. If defender Devon Amoo-Mensah appears against Charleston, it'll be his 100th professional appearance for Le Rouge, making him the seventh City Centurion in club history, joining Stephen Carroll, Nate Steinwascher, Connor Rutz, Maxi Rodriguez, Michael Bryant, and Rhys Williams.

Charleston Battery enters this match at the top of the Eastern Conference with 21 points. The Battery has won its last six games in league play and has dropped points only twice this season.

Charleston enters this match off a 4-0 home victory over San Antonio FC last weekend. A dominating performance throughout saw Cal Jennings pick up two more goals to put him at the top of the scoring charts in the USL Championship, with nine so far this season. Jennings was named the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 11 with his performance.

Saturday will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Overall, Detroit won three of the matches, two were draws, and one was a Charleston victory. Last season, Detroit City claimed a 2-0 victory at Keyworth off two late goals, scored by Maxi Rodriguez and Elvis Amoh. In the return match in October, the two sides played to a 2-2 draw, with Laurent Kissiedou scoring the equalizer in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Following Saturday's match, Detroit City FC's women's team will play its first home match of the 2025 USL W League season. The defending USL W League Central Conference champions will take on Union FC Macomb, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Le Rouge heads back on the road for the next three weekends, starting with a USL Jägermeister Cup match at USL 1 side Portland Hearts of Pine. Detroit returns to Keyworth Stadium Saturday, June 21st, to take on The Miami FC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

