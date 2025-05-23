Hamouda to Join USA U-17 for June Training Camp

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC defender Ramiz Hamouda

(Birmingham Legion FC) Birmingham Legion FC defender Ramiz Hamouda(Birmingham Legion FC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The budding youth international career for Ramiz Hamouda continues to gain steam. The Birmingham Legion FC defender is once again set to represent the United States Under-17 Men's Youth National Team after receiving the call-up to squad for an upcoming training camp.

The 20-player roster called up by head coach Gonzalo Segares will travel to Valencia, Spain for a trio of friendly matches against Sweden on June 5, Canada on June 7 and Japan on June 10. It will be the first time that Hamouda and the U-17's come together since qualifying for this fall's 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar by sweeping through its group in the CONCACAF U-17 World Cup Qualifiers back in February. Hamouda made his mark in those three matches with a pair of assists, along with his first international goal in an historic 22-0 victory over the US Virgin Islands.

Hamouda, who will celebrate his 17th birthday on May 26, is one of two USL-Championship representatives on the training camp roster, along with fellow defender Pedro Guimaraes of Orange County SC.

After logging 468 minutes across 16 appearances in his first season with Legion FC last year, Hamouda has seen his role greatly increase with the club in 2025, having appeared in 10 of Birmingham's 11 matches across all competitions, including eight starts. He has played the full 90 minutes eight times this season and currently leads the squad with 42 clearances and 41 duels won.

U-17 BOYS' NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER - JUNE TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting KC; Olathe, Kan.), Aiden Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totwa, N.J.)

Defenders (7): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Matthew Dos Santos (New York Red Bulls; Sandy Hook, Conn.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.), Bennett Wilp (Union Berlin/GER; Berlin, Germany)

Midfielders (5): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Jack Mize (Borussia Dortmund/GER; New York, N.Y.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC; San Diego, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew, Naperville, Ill.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union, Huntsville, Ala.), Logan Moniz (FC Boston Bolts; Assonet, Mass.), Eric Preston (LA Galaxy; Richmond, Calif.), Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls; McDonald, Pa.)

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.