Bluegrass Hospitality Group and Drake's Join Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partners

Lexington, KY  - Lexington Sporting Club is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Bluegrass Hospitality Group (BHG) and its popular restaurant brand, Drake's, as Proud Partners of the club. This collaboration brings together two organizations that are deeply rooted in the Lexington community and committed to supporting youth development, family experiences, and local pride.

Known for creating energetic, welcoming spaces across the region, Bluegrass Hospitality Group and Drake's have become staples in Kentucky's dining and hospitality scene. This new partnership reflects their continued investment in the local community, this time through the lens of sports and youth engagement.

As part of the agreement, BHG and Drake's will have a presence across several Lexington Sporting Club youth initiatives, including logo inclusion on LSC youth kits and branding visibility at youth events and programming throughout the year. This support will contribute directly to enriching the youth soccer experience in Central Kentucky and beyond.

"Drake's and Bluegrass Hospitality Group are excited to be partnering with the Lexington Sporting Club! At Drake's, we're all about bringing people together, and partnering with LSC is a perfect match," said Leela Atchison, Director of  Drake's Marketing. "We look forward to supporting these young athletes and their families, both on and off the field. Whether they're celebrating a big win or just grabbing a bite with friends, we're excited to be a part of their journey."

The partnership marks a shared vision between LSC and BHG, to build a stronger, more connected community through inclusive programming, meaningful partnerships, and support for the next generation of athletes.







