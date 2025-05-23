Monterey Bay Battles Louisville City FC in Seaside

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (4-3-4, 16 points) welcomes Eastern Conference side Louisville City FC (5-0-4, 19 points) to Cardinale Stadium in Seaside for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday in Week 12 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, presented by California Highway Patrol. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Going into the weekend, Monterey Bay has seen itself slip slightly into a four-way tie for 2nd in a tight Western Conference race (still only two points behind first) following the club's loss to Phoenix this past weekend - just the third loss of the season so far. With eight positive results out of eleven matches so far this season (4 wins, 4 draws), the Crisp-and-Kelp still have a lot to feel positive about through the first third of the campaign.

On the other hand, there's also been a noticeable dip in the team's overall performance recently (one that just so happens to coincide with a lengthy injury report). Monterey Bay has not managed a win in its past five league games (3 draws, 2 losses) and has only scored two goals in that span. Despite the exciting start to the season, it was never to be expected that a largely new group of players would be free of all turbulence. There are plenty of questions still to answer for a side with real playoff aspirations and expectations, but the upcoming four-match home stand should serve as a much-needed pit stop. First up, Monterey Bay will look to right the ship in an interconference clash with the East's most-elite, Louisville City FC.

In what will be just the second all-time fixture at Cardinale Stadium between these two sides, Monterey Bay will aim to hand Louisville City FC its first defeat of the season. In doing so, the Crisp-and-Kelp would even the all-time head-to-head series at two wins a piece. Currently, LouCity owns the slight edge with a 2-1-0 record in favor of the purple, including a win for the visitors in their only other visit to Seaside back in March 2023. Monterey Bay's lone win in the series featured a game-clinching goal from Sam Gleadle, who has remained with Louisville City FC since his trade away in January 2024.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Louisville City FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Partially cloudy and 55°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (4-3-4, 16 pts, tied for 2nd West); Louisville City FC (5-0-4, 19 pts, 3rd East)







